Paulina Porizkova on Embracing Her Body and Rejecting Unsolicited Advice on Weight Loss

Paulina Porizkova, 61, is a supermodel who has been open about her struggles with body image. In a recent Instagram video, she spoke openly about accepting the way she looks and rejected unsolicited advice about weight loss.

Paulina Porizkova is all about embracing her body, and shares how you can too. The supermodel, 61, spoke openly about accepting the way she looks in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, June 18, rejecting unsolicited advice about weight loss.

Porizkova, who has been open about her struggles with body image, began her caption stating that she got a lot of love and support from her followers after posting about gaining weight and being okay with it. However, she also received some unsolicited advice from people who suggested she could lose weight by eating and exercising the right way.

Porizkova noted that she could stick to a rigorous fitness regimen and diet plan or even go under the knife, but highlighted that she is more comfortable in her body than ever before and has a ton of other things she wants to do with it. The model reflected on her modeling days, noting that she took her body for granted during her younger years as she didn't have to do any work to maintain her figure.

In her latest Instagram video, Porizkova shared a message of body positivity and self-acceptance, saying that she has battled insecurities, including feeling like her thighs were too thick and her boobs were not large enough. She emphasized the importance of appreciating and respecting her body for all the years it has worked for her.

Porizkova's message is part of a broader cultural shift towards greater body positivity and acceptance, as celebrities and influencers share their own struggles and speak out against unrealistic beauty standards





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