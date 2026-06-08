Pauley Perrette's NCIS Reunion Sparks Comeback Hopes Amid Season 24 Cast Changes

A new Instagram photo shows Pauley Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons, reuniting with Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) from NCIS. This fuels speculation about a potential return for the beloved forensic scientist as the show approaches its 24th season with cast changes. Perrette left due to a conflict with Mark Harmon, but maintains ties with former co-stars. While she has previously stated she would not return, fans remain hopeful, especially with Gibbs now retired and no narrative obstacles. Other ex-cast members like Tony, Ziva, and Bishop have made comebacks, and the show has kept Abby relevant through references. The upcoming season may present an opportunity for a special appearance, though hopefully not tied to another character's death.

Abby Sciuto and Jimmy Palmer from NCIS are back together - sort of. Considering its more than two-decade stint on the air, NCIS has seen many characters come and go.

Cast changes are not new for the procedural, with its very first main character exit dating back to Kate Todd's unexpected death in the season 2 finale. Several actors who had left the show eventually found their way back to the project, either via a one-time cameo or a multi-episode arc, but one former cast member who has yet to re-appear in NCIS is Pauley Perrette, who played Abby for a decade and a half.

Every character's exit is different, the same way that the reason for an actor's decision to leave NCIS also varies. Some of them are motivated by storytelling needs, like Leon Vance's death in the 500th episode, while others stemmed from the cast member's choice to move on. Perrette's choice to leave, however, was a little more complicated, as it was due to his conflict with Mark Harmon behind-the-scenes.

Despite the falling out, Perrette maintains a close bond with her other former co-stars, as seen in a new reunion photo with Palmer actor, Brian Dietzen on Instagram. While this is not the first time that the Abby Sciuto actor has spent time with people she used to work with in NCIS, this new image comes at a very interesting time in the show's history, as it was recently confirmed that season 24 will see some changes to the cast.

Check out the photo below: The reunion between Perrette and Dietzen came days after Wilmer Valderrama's NCIS season 24 update, where he teased about cast shake-up coming the show's way this fall. While there hasn't been any official indication that Abby is coming back, and the actor has been clear about never wanting to do it again in the past, there's always hope to see the adorable forensic scientist back in Navy Yard, even just for a couple of episodes.

Perrette's decision to leave NCIS was due to his falling out with Harmon, and now that Leroy Jethro Gibbs is already retired, the coast is clear for her comeback, if that's something that interests her. Throughout the years since she left, the long-running CBS procedural has maintained her relevancy by occasionally name-dropping her. She even sent flowers when she found out that Ducky Mallard died back in NCIS season 21.

Obviously, an appearance would have been better, but it establishes that she maintains contact with her old Navy Yard co-workers. Perrette is one of the very few NCIS main actors who haven't returned to the show since leaving. Tony Dinozzo Jr., Ziva David, and Ellie Bishop have all come back, albeit separately. Gibbs returned in NCIS season 23, albeit off-screen.

Considering Abby's standing across the pond, there's really no narrative hindrance to seeing her again. After eight years, it's high time to see her again. NCIS: Tony & Ziva could have been the perfect avenue for Perrette to reprise the character, but the Paramount+ show was cancelled after just one season.

In any case, it's going to be more special to see her in the NCIS flagship, but hopefully, it isn't for another tragedy, the same way they staged Michael Weatherly's comeback for Ducky's funeral





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NCIS Pauley Perrette Abby Sciuto Brian Dietzen Jimmy Palmer Mark Harmon Season 24 Cast Changes Reunion Comeback

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