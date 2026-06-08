Pauley Perrette Has No Interest in Returning to Acting

Pauley Perrette, a former actress on the popular CBS drama NCIS, has spoken about her decision to leave the acting profession. She played the role of Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons before departing in 2008.

Pauley Perrette , a former actress on the popular CBS drama NCIS , has no interest in returning to acting. She played the role of Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons before departing in 2008.

Perrette has spoken about her decision to leave the profession, stating that she wants to live a life of true authenticity and be herself all the time. She opened up to Hello! Magazine in 2024 about her reasons for leaving acting, saying that it was a great escape but also took away from her problems.

Perrette has been open about her desire to live a simple life and has been enjoying time with her friends, including a recent outing to The Hotel Cafe with co-star Jeremy Renner. The two actors, who played Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Abby Sciuto on NCIS, have been friends for many years and have worked together on several projects.

Perrette has also been enjoying her time off from acting, saying that she is proud of her work and is happy to be free from the pressures of the industry. She has been spending time with her friends and family, and has been enjoying the simple things in life. Perrette's decision to leave acting has been met with support from her fans, who are happy to see her living a life of authenticity and happiness.

Perrette's story serves as a reminder that it's never too late to pursue a life of true authenticity and happiness, and that sometimes taking a step back from the spotlight can be the best decision for one's well-being. Perrette's friends and co-stars have been supportive of her decision, with some even commenting on her recent post about her outing to The Hotel Cafe. One fan wrote, 'Awww!!! It's wonderful to see you with Pauley Jimmy and Abby...

Please invite her to your podcast NCIS: Partners & Probies.

' Another fan added, 'Omg love this so much!! So good to see Pauley.

' A third fan commented, 'Miss you Pauley!! ' Perrette's decision to leave acting has been a positive one for her, and she is enjoying every moment of her life outside of the spotlight





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