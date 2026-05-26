Paul Walter Hauser Talks About His Earnings And Deductions For Supporting Role In Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Paul Walter Hauser, an actor, recently discussed his earnings and deductions for playing Mole Man in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. For his supporting role, Hauser earned between $200,000 and $300,000, but numerous deductions led to a much smaller take-home pay.

Paul Walter Hauser discusses his earnings for playing Mole Man in Marvel s The Fantastic Four : First Steps. Hauser, an actor, revealed that for his supporting role, he earned between $200,000 and $300,000.

However, various deductions ate into his initial paycheck, reducing his final pay to around $136,000. Hauser highlighted the difference in pay between leading roles and supporting parts. Audiences often assume that supporting cast members earn millions alongside top-billed stars, which is not the case. He also mentioned that studios prioritize paying top stars over character actors like himself. Hauser is known for his role as The Comedian in Watchmen





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Paul Walter Hauser Marvel The Fantastic Four Earnings Deductions Budget Limits Misconceptions About Hollywood Earnings Supporting Roles Top-Billed Stars

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