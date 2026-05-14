Paul Walker's only child and godfather's Cannes red carpet reunion

Vin Diesel's emotional reunion with Paul Walker's only child at Cannes Film Festival, celebrating The Fast and the Furious 25th anniversary

NEWS TEXT: 'Have YOU got a story? Email. Sign up for our The late Paul Walker 's only child Meadow had an emotional reunion with her godfather Vin Diesel at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Next Model and the 58-year-old Actor Award nominee were in France to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious with a special midnight screening at the Palais des Festivals. Meadow beamed as she embraced Diesel, who had the logo of the 11th and final film of the $7.5 billion-grossing franchise, Fast Forever, emblazoned on the back of his black blazer.

The Guardians of the Galaxy alum famously walked the Cali-born, Hawaiian-raised nepo-baby down the aisle at her wedding to aspiring actor Louis Thornton-Allan, but they divorced in 2024 after only two years of marriage. Before the screening, Diesel told the audience: 'This is a film where brotherhood is introduced by myself and my brother Pablo. And the person that was not going to let me come alone here, they represent that brotherhood, was Meadow Walker.

I'm going to go and shed a tear real quick.

' As the credits rolled, Meadow called the ensemble cast a 'source of strength' and the 5ft 11in action star added that her famous father would be 'so proud' of her - according to People. The late Paul Walker's only child Meadow had an emotional reunion with her godfather Vin Diesel at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday The 27-year-old Next Model and the 58-year-old Actor Award nominee were in France to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious last year, Diesel sparked outrage after teasing at FuelFest that his character Dom Toretto will 'reunite' with Walker's character Brian O'Conner in the LA-set Fast Forever.

Fans will recall how Furious 7 director James Wan hired Weta Digital to recreate Walker's face with CGI, which was superimposed over the bodies of three stand-ins - 37-year-old Cody, his 48-year-old brother Caleb, and lookalike John Brotherton. The undercover LAPD detective-turned-street racer officially 'retired' at the closing of the 2015 seventh installment to have a quiet life with Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and their son Jack (the Kimsey twins).

For the Cannes red carpet, the Pirelli paid partner showcased her slim 5ft9in figure in a chartreuse-shaded sleeveless turtleneck dress featuring a ruffled skirt and translucent black heels selected by stylist Alexandra Carl. Hairstylist Owen Gould coiffed Meadow's signature raven bob and make-up artist Anne Sophie Costa gave her a natural look. At one point, Michelle Rodriguez playfully snuck behind the heiress.

The 47-year-old Independent Spirit Award winner - who plays Letty - was wearing a pink and silver sequin gown featuring a dramatic beige train. Meadow - who boasts 4.5 million social media followers - was so excited to reunite with Jordana Brewster she shared an Instagram story of their silhouettes.

Fast Forever - already scheduled to hit theaters March 17, 2028 - will also bring back Jason Statham, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris. Should Paul Walker's legacy continue in future Fast & Furious films, or should his story rest in peace? What's your view?

Meadow beamed as she embraced Diesel, who had the logo of the 11th and final film of the $7.5 billion-grossing franchise, Fast Forever, emblazoned on the back of his black blazer The Guardians of the Galaxy alum famously walked the Cali-born, Hawaiian-raised nepo-baby down the aisle at her wedding to aspiring actor Louis Thornton-Allan, but they divorced in 2024 after only two years of marriage Before the screening, Diesel told the audience: 'This is a film where brotherhood is introduced by myself and my brother Pablo. And the person that was not going to let me come alone here, they represent that brotherhood, was Meadow Walker', TEX





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