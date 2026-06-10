Paul Skenes Finds Perspective at Little League Field Amid Rough Stretch

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, struggling on the mound, visits a local Little League field to reconnect with the joy of baseball. The impromptu practice goes viral and helps him remember why he loves the game.

Paul Skenes , the Pittsburgh Pirates ace, has been navigating a rough patch on the mound. A recent off-day visit to a local Little League field in the northern Pittsburgh suburbs provided a much-needed reset.

Spotting the familiar lights of a baseball diamond, the 24-year-old star impulsively pulled into the parking lot of Ingomar Little League. Despite trying to stay incognito, his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame made that nearly impossible. Soon, he was on the field in sandals, a T-shirt, and shorts, playing catch with the young players and signing autographs for two hours. The impromptu practice went viral, as is common with Skenes, whose girlfriend Livvy Dunne is a well-known influencer and former gymnast.

For Skenes, it was a chance to reconnect with the pure joy of baseball, a reminder of why he started playing. He acknowledged the sport can feel like a business and a job, but moments like these help him remember the love for the game. Earlier that week, the Pirates faced the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Skenes delivered a strong start, recording seven strikeouts and throwing 103 pitches with sharp command of his fastball.

The game took a turn in the seventh inning after he departed, as the Dodgers exploded for 10 runs, extending Pittsburgh's losing streak to four games. Despite his solid performance, Skenes remained winless over his last five starts, with his ERA since May 17 sitting at 4.50. While this might seem like a slump, it is only in comparison to the exceptionally high standards he set during his rapid rise to becoming one of baseball's elite pitchers.

He reflected that the season is long and every team struggles, focusing on the process rather than outcomes. The Little League visit served as a grounding experience. Skenes recalled his own childhood encounter with former Angels outfielder Garrett Anderson, who created a core memory for him. Now, he hopes to do the same for the Ingomar players.

For Skenes, the game is not just about the high-stakes professional environment; it is about the fundamental love for baseball. The viral moment highlighted that even amidst a challenging stretch, the simple act of playing catch with kids can restore perspective. As the Pirates look to rebound, Skenes will carry that reminder into his next start, focusing on the joy that brought him to the game





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