Paul Simon Delivers a Quiet Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl

Paul Simon's A Quiet Celebration tour at the Hollywood Bowl on June 7, 2026, showcased his enduring artistry with a full performance of 'Seven Psalms' and classic hits, moving fans to tears.

Paul Simon brought his current tour A Quiet Celebration to the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The 84-year-old singer-songwriter, who had announced his retirement from live performance in 2018 due to hearing loss, returned to the stage with a poignant and intimate show that left many in the audience deeply moved.

One woman a few rows back from the stage was overheard saying, 'Wow ... he really got me good,' in a tone of awe and admiration, followed by a brief pause and then, 'I'm crying.

' This emotional response captured the essence of the evening. The concert was divided into two distinct sets. The first set featured a complete performance of Simon's most recent album, 'Seven Psalms,' a 33-minute suite of seven meditative pieces performed without breaks. The songs reflect on the cycles of life and love, with lyrics such as 'Tears and flowers dry over time' and 'Memory leaves us, melody and rhyme.

' The music was quiet and contemplative, but also contained joy and humor, as seen in the bluesy 'My Professional Opinion. ' A highlight was 'The Sacred Harp,' a story of a couple helping a hitchhiking mother and son, with Simon's solo acoustic guitar and his wife Edie Brickell joining him on alternating verses. After a 20-minute intermission, the second set began with 'Graceland,' prompting many in the audience to rise to their feet.

The set featured classic hits including 'Slip, Slidin' Away,' augmented with cello, viola, and flute, and 'Homeward Bound,' which brought tears to the nearby attendee. Simon's vocal performance was particularly strong on 'St. Judy's Comet,' matching the song's range.

'Under African Skies' was dedicated to Joseph Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and 'Rene and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War' featured lovely instrumental solos from Nancy Stagnitta on flute, Caleb Burhans on viola, and Eugene Friesen on cello. The evening began as twilight descended over the Cahuenga Pass. The first set's seamless flow created a meditative atmosphere, with fans listening quietly and intently. The second set's energy shift was palpable, with many dancing and singing along.

The emotional highlights included 'Homeward Bound,' whose poignant lyrics resonated deeply. Simon interacted with the audience, expressing his love for playing the Bowl, a venue he has performed at least ten times either solo or with Art Garfunkel. His band of about a dozen musicians provided rich accompaniment throughout the night. The show demonstrated that even with age and health challenges, Simon's artistry continues to evolve.

His voice, while softer with occasional waver, now carries a patina that adds depth to his music. The tour, named A Quiet Celebration, reflects his approach to performing in smaller, more intimate settings. This year's edition moved to larger outdoor venues like the Hollywood Bowl, following the success of his 2025 dates where he performed 'Seven Psalms' and a career-spanning set. The audience's reaction confirmed that Simon's ability to connect through song remains undiminished.

Simon's setlist also included 'Train in the Distance' with a lovely soprano sax solo from Andy Snitzer, and 'Homeward Bound' brought further tears. The night was a testament to Simon's enduring legacy, proving that great artists adapt as time passes. His performance at the Hollywood Bowl was a quiet celebration indeed, leaving fans in awe and gratitude





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