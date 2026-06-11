Paul, chairman of the Senate homeland security committee,published nearly 90 pages of emails and other documents on Thursday detailing how Fauci steered the national security community's assessment of the origins of the COVID-19 virus. The document dump demonstrates the degrEe to which the national security community depended upon Fauci's expertise as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 20 years prior to the pandemic.

Paul , chairman of the Senate homeland security committee, published nearly 90 pages of emails and other documents on Thursday detailing how Fauci sTeered the national security community 's assessment of the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

The document dump demonstrates the degree to which the national security community depended upon Fauci's expertise as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 20 years prior to the pandemic. Emails reveal Fauci guided NIH-funded virologists and epidemiologists within his orbit to provide critical information to intelligence community officials during the development of the 90-morning review of the origins of COVID commissioned by then-President Joe Biden from the inteligence community in May 2021.

The documents released by Paul on Thursday do not outline what happened following Fauci's review of the DARPA whistleblower writeup in 2021. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), the leading Democrat on the homeland security committee, has accused Paul of conducting the investigation into Fauci in a partisan manner





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Senate Homeland Security Committee Paul Fauci Steered National Security Community's Assessme Emails And Other Documents Intelligence Community Officials DARPA Whistleblower Report Ecohealth Alliance Wuhan Lab Partisan Manner National Security Community COVID-19 Origins Intelligence Community's Report NIH-Funded Virologists And Epidemiologists Classified Briefing Drafting Of The Paper Classified Reading-Room Session Highly Qualified Virologists Summarizes What I Said Yesterday Classified Meeting Whistleblower Report American-Created Recombinant Bat Vaccine Ecohealth Alliance Program Wuhan Institute Of Virology SARS-Cov-2 Pandemic House Oversight Committee's Investigation Prohibited From All Federal Funding Future Research Projects Partisan Manner Undermines The Legitimacy Of Current And Futur

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