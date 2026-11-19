Paul Rudd stars in Timothy Greenberg's 2019 Netflix miniseries Living With Yourself. This review examines why the show's clever take on cloning and identity deserves a modern rewatch.

Paul Rudd is widely recognized as the Sexiest Man Alive in his 50s, a title that reflects his smooth, amiable, and effortlessly funny public persona. His face is as familiar as the logos of the biggest sports brands, yet he often delivers his best work when he plays an unexpected version of that carefully built character. Viewers may have forgotten Timothy Greenberg's eight-episode sci-fi dramedy, even though it was a low-key gem at the time of its release.

Plot Details And Clone Concept

The series Living With Yourself explores the idea of cloning in a slightly different fashion. The plot follows Miles Elliott, played by Rudd, a resigned and depressed copywriter. He is just as burnt out at his job as he is in his marriage. He and his wife Kate, portrayed by Aisling Bea, try to conceive and start a family. Given Miles's half-hearted effort, their attempts are not going well.

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When he receives a tip from his co-worker to visit a mysterious spa that claims to make you better in every possible way, he does not hesitate to try it. Sacrificing all their savings, Miles undergoes the procedure. He wakes up in a grave to find that the better version of himself is actually a clone. Now he must compete with this clone to keep his own wife.

Critical Reception And Cast Roles

As of this writing, Living With Yourself was not exactly a smash hit for the ages. Despite its clever writing and handsomely entertaining format, it did not achieve mainstream blockbuster status. Rudd delivers a solid mix of being equally hilarious and dramatic in the lead role, which grounds the sci-fi premise in emotional reality.

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The show features a top-tier and perfectly picked supporting cast. This includes talents such as Zach Cherry, Desmin Borges, Alia Shawkat, Karen Pittman, Rob Yang, and Jon Glaser. Rudd's double-act and Bea's surprisingly nuanced turn as the love interest are standout elements. Many have forgotten the series, even though it remains a dark, deeper, and more existential version of other clone narratives.

Themes Of Identity And Self-Help

The series plays with typical clichés of the familiar clone narrative but adds layers that provide food for thought. It explores central themes like identity, the fake side of self-help culture, and marital struggles. The core concept is rooted in mining absurd and dark comedy, which Greenberg and his team execute with precision.

While the show could have gone deeper to explore its central themes with a braver swing for the fences approach, it succeeds in its primary goal. It offers a unique take on the self-improvement industry. The narrative suggests that even a perfect clone cannot replace the complexity of a real human relationship.

Legacy And Watch Recommendations

As a huge fan of the criminally underrated Multiplicity, the creator Greenberg feels the series deserved more in the long run. A potential continuation would have been possible, considering the note the first season ended on. However, the standalone story remains complete and compelling.

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If you are a fan of Rudd and black comedy spiced with a sci-fi gimmick, this series is a must-watch. It is a treat that deserves to be added to any watchlist. Dive in as soon as you find the time to experience this dark, deeper, and more existential sci-fi dramedy.