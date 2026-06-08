Paul Rudd's Dual Role in 'Living With Yourself' Highlights Trend of Actors Playing Multiple Characters

An exploration of the growing trend of actors playing dual roles in film and television, with a focus on Paul Rudd's standout performance in Netflix's 'Living With Yourself' and the challenges of portraying distinct clones.

One of the most fascinating trends in the last year of movies was the notion of one actor playing two roles. Whether it's Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights, Theo James in The Monkey, or Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17, multiple A-listers got the chance to interact with themselves on screen.

Although it's a fun gimmick that can give some actors the chance to stretch outside of their comfort zones, it is quite challenging to play multiple characters with unique and distinctive personalities for an extended period of time. Holding these responsibilities over the course of the entire series would seemingly be an impenetrable difficulty for even the most talented of actors, but Anaconda star Paul Rudd pulled it off remarkably well in the underrated Netflix series Living With Yourself.

Netflix's 'Living With Yourself' Puts a Smart Spin on a Familiar Premise Rudd stars in Living With Yourself as the copywriter Miles Elliot, who is in the midst of a difficult relationship with his wife Kate , as they are struggling to conceive a child. Beyond the fact that Kate, a respected interior architect, is far more successful and fulfilled than he is, Miles is stung by the criticism that he is not present enough in their marriage.

It’s after an unusual encounter with a co-worker that Miles finds that a cloned version of himself has been created, and that they may be able to team up to tackle their collective responsibilities. Living With Yourself understands the inherent conflict that comes with stories about clones. Eventually, only one of them will end up having complete control over their shared life. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Personality Quiz Which Sci-Fi Hero Are You Most Like?

Paul Atreides · Captain Kirk · Princess Leia · Ellen Ripley · Max Rockatansky Five iconic heroes. Five completely different ways of facing an impossible universe. One of them shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of refusing to back down. Eight questions will tell you which one.

🏜️Paul Atreides 🖖Capt. Kirk ✊Princess Leia 🔦Ellen Ripley 🔥Max Rockatansky FIND YOUR HERO → QUESTION 1 / 8LEADERSHIP 01 How do you lead when the stakes couldn't be higher? The way you lead under pressure is the most honest thing about you. AI absorb everything — every variable, every pattern — and move only when I know the path forward.

BI read the room, make the call, and own the consequences. Hesitation costs more than mistakes. CI rally people. A cause needs a voice, and I refuse to let fear be louder than conviction.

DI assess the threat, establish what needs doing, and get it done without waiting for permission. EI don't lead. I act. Others can follow or not — I'm already moving.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8STRENGTH 02 What is your greatest strength in a crisis? The quality that keeps you alive when everything else fails. APrescience — the ability to see further ahead than anyone else and plan accordingly. BImprovisation — I'm at my best when the plan falls apart and I have to invent a new one.

CConviction — I know what I'm fighting for, and that certainty doesn't waver under fire. DComposure — I stay functional when everyone around me is falling apart. Panic is a luxury. EEndurance — I outlast things.

I take the hit and keep moving long after others have stopped. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8MOTIVATION 03 What is the thing you'd sacrifice everything else for? Your deepest motivation is your truest compass. AThe survival and dignity of my people — even if I have to become something frightening to ensure it.

BThe safety of my crew — every single one of them. No one gets left behind. CFreedom — for my people, for every world still crushed under the weight of an empire. DThe truth — what actually happened, what's actually out there, whether anyone believes me or not.

EThe one person — or the one memory — that still makes any of this worth surviving for. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8PEOPLE 04 How do you relate to the people around you? Who you are to others under pressure is who you really are. AWith intensity and distance — I care deeply, but the weight I carry makes closeness complicated.

BWith warmth and irreverence — I take the mission seriously, not myself. CWith directness and trust — I say what I mean, and I expect the people I work with to rise to it. DWith professional care but clear limits — I'll protect you, but I won't pretend we're family. EWith wariness that slowly becomes loyalty — I don't trust easily, but when I do, it holds.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8THREAT 05 You're facing a threat that no one else believes is real. What do you do? How you respond when you're the only one who sees it defines everything. APrepare in silence.

If they won't listen, I'll be ready when they finally have to. BKeep pushing until someone listens — and if no one does, handle it myself. CBuild the case, find the allies, and make the threat impossible to ignore. DDocument everything.

The truth matters even if no one believes it yet. EStop trying to convince anyone. Survive it. That's the only argument that counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8COST 06 What has your heroism cost you personally? Every hero pays. The question is what — and whether they'd pay it again. AMy innocence — I've seen what I'm capable of, and I can't unsee it.

BPeople I loved — the command chair has a view, but it's a lonely one. CA normal life — I gave up everything ordinary the moment I chose the cause. DMy sense of safety — I know exactly what's out there now, and I can't pretend otherwise. EAlmost everything — and I'm still not sure what I'm carrying it all for.

But I keep going. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8RULES 07 How do you feel about the rules of the world you're in? Every hero has a relationship with the system. What's yours?

AI understand them deeply — and I know exactly which ones must be broken, and why. BI respect the spirit of them and bend the letter when the situation demands it. CThe system is the problem. I'm not here to work within it — I'm here to dismantle it.

DI follow protocol until protocol stops being useful. Then I make the call myself. EThe rules collapsed a long time ago. What's left is instinct, and mine are reliable.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 When everything is on the line, what keeps you going? The answer is the most honest thing about you. ADestiny — or something that feels so much like it that the difference no longer matters. BThe people on my ship — their faces, their trust, the fact that they're counting on me.

CThe belief that what we're fighting for is worth every sacrifice, including this one. DSheer refusal to let it win — whatever it is. I don't stop. That's just who I am.

EI'm not sure anymore. But the road is still there, and I'm still on it. REVEAL MY HERO → Your Hero Has Been Identified Your Sci-Fi Hero Is… Your answers point to the iconic sci-fi hero who shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of facing the impossible.

Arrakis · Dune Paul Atreides You carry a weight most people would crumble under — the knowledge of what you're capable of, and the burden of what you might have to become. USS Enterprise · Star Trek Captain Kirk You lead with instinct, warmth, and an absolute refusal to accept a no-win scenario — because you've always believed there's a third option nobody else has thought of yet.

The Rebellion · Star Wars Princess Leia You are the kind of person who holds the line when everyone else is losing faith — not because you're fearless, but because giving up simply isn't something you're capable of. The Nostromo · Alien Ellen Ripley You are not reckless, not grandiose, and not particularly interested in being anyone's hero — you just refuse to stop when it matters.

The Wasteland · Mad Max Max Rockatansky You have been through fire that would break most people — and what came out the other side is something the world underestimates at its peril. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Even before the sci-fi premise was introduced, Living With Yourself offered a more vulnerable and sensitive role for Rudd, who is best known for playing comedic, charismatic characters.

Living With Yourself cast him as a man who has become trapped within the mundanity of his life. Despite aspirations of being a more exciting and involved person, Miles is both unable to take risks and not entirely sure what he would do if he were given the freedom of more time.

Much of the joy of the early episodes of Living With Yourself comes from Miles beginning to realize how much of his life he has simply let pass him by; at the same time that he is reaching a new level of self-actualization, his clone is beginning to desire a life of its own. Ironically, it takes the presence of someone trying to impose upon his life for Miles to take accountability for his own responsibilities.

Cloning is a theme that has been tackled in countless sci-fi stories, but Living With Yourself takes a nuanced approach to the notion of creating a double and the ethical question marks that it may spark. A clone does not have a backstory or past that they can draw upon, as they are ultimately made to embody someone whose life they cannot fully have.

Living With Yourself is a unique spin on the concept because both versions of Miles have both virtues and flaws, making it more challenging to label one or the other as a villain. It’s also a savvy approach to what a realistic process of human cloning might look like, given that Miles is not entirely aware of what he is signed up for, and has no means of contacting the authorities because of the illegal nature of the scientific experiment.

'Living With Yourself' Has One of Rudd's Greatest Performances Rudd is often a much better dramatic actor than he is given credit for, and Living With Yourself served as a unique way for him to play out the internal anxieties of a deeply troubled character. Part of Miles’ frustration with the existence of his clone is because of his own feelings of self-hatred, as he sees his new twin’s success as proof that he did not live up to his potential.

Although Living With Yourself gives Rudd more than enough opportunities to show what a skilled physical comedian he is — particularly in a hilarious fight scene when both versions of Miles are brawling with one another — it’s a performance that also allowed him to dig into the insecurities of a middle-aged man. The chemistry he shares with Bea is also strong, as they convey the marital stresses of a couple who still love one another, but do not feel that they have the same passion that they shared when they first met and fell in love.

Given the sparsity of the extended cast, it's impressive that the sheer force of Rudd’s charisma was able to keep the series moving at the right pace. Living With Yourself is the type of experimental series that could have only existed in the era where Netflix was greenlighting high-concept projects that may have had limited commercial viability.

It’s hard to imagine Living With Yourself existing on a network, given the production budget and explicit content, and also because it's a story that only works when serialized and available to binge. At the same time, it's not a concept that could have worked as a feature film, as there are simply too many nuances and misadventures packed in between the major plot points in Living With Yourself for it to have ever worked as a streamlined movie.

Related The 10 Best Paul Rudd Movies, Ranked "Does anybody have any orange slices?

" Posts 2 By Eddie Possehl Living With Yourself might technically be classified as a dramedy, but it's not a sitcom, and its ambiguity might be its biggest strength. Although it was never technically classified as a miniseries, the lack of renewal after six years would imply that Rudd will never get the opportunity to play the role of Miles again. Great television should be as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.

Like so much of Rudd’s best work, it is a show that is simply begging to be rediscovered and re-assessed. Living with Yourself Like Follow Followed Comedy Drama Release Date 2019 - 2019-00-00 Network Netflix Directors Jonathan Dayton Writers Jonathan Dayton Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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