Paul Rudd Reveals Truth Behind Age-Defying Appearance

Paul Rudd has revealed the truth behind his seemingly age-defying appearance at 57 years old. The Marvel star was asked by host Jake Shane if he gets Botox to achieve his wrinkle-free look and responded by making dramatic facial expressions to prove his face isn't frozen by injectables. Rudd stated that he does age, despite his youthful appearance, and emphasized the importance of getting enough sleep for his health.

Paul Rudd has revealed the truth behind his seemingly age-defying appearance at 57 years old. While appearing on Wednesday's episode of the Therapuss podcast, the Marvel star was asked by host Jake Shane if he gets Botox to achieve his wrinkle-free look.

Rudd responded by making dramatic facial expressions to prove his face isn't frozen by injectables. Shane then pointed out that Rudd has not aged a day since bursting onto the Hollywood scene in the mid-1990s, but the actor disagreed. Rudd stated that he does age, despite his youthful appearance. The conversation comes just weeks after fans jokingly called Rudd a 'vampire' for looking so incredible on his 57th birthday in April.

Paul Rudd has revealed the truth behind his seemingly age-defying appearance at 57 years old; seen on May 19 The star seen over 30 years ago in the iconic 1995 film Clueless In response to a clip from Rudd's podcast appearance, one fan wrote on X: 'paul rudd really doesn't age does he? at this point i'm just waiting for him to leak whoever his dermatologist is.

' Another person tweeted: 'Paul Rudd still refusing to age is actually wild. ' 'Paul Rudd still aging backwards,' one fan concurred in a similar tweet. Read More Fans can't believe 'vampire' Paul Rudd's age on major birthday 'It's in his genes, and he's very lucky,' another person tweeted. Rudd previously emphasized the importance of getting enough sleep, even more than diet and fitness, for his health. 'People ask me





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