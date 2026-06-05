Paul Rudd Reflects on Clueless Role, Initial Preferences and Impact on His Career

Actor Paul Rudd opened up about his early role in Clueless, revealing he originally wanted to play Christian or Murray, not Josh. He discusses director Amy Heckerling's casting decision, his commitment to a Broadway play after the film's success, and the sudden fame that followed, as recalled by friend Adam Scott.

In a recent interview, Paul Rudd revisited his early acting career and his role in the iconic 1995 film Clueless . He revealed that initially, he was more interested in playing Christian, Cher's gay best friend, or Murray, Dionne's boyfriend, rather than the part of Josh, Cher's love interest.

Rudd recalled being drawn to Christian's character, describing him as 'the coolest character in the movie' and noting the uniqueness of a gay character with such appeal. Despite his preferences, director Amy Heckerling cast him as Josh, a role that catapulted him to heartthrob status. Interestingly, Rudd did not immediately pursue further opportunities from the film's success because he had already committed to a stage production of The Last Night of Ballyhoo in New York City.

He recounted his agent's frustration, quoting them as saying, 'What the f- are you doing?

' but emphasized his excitement at the prospect of performing on Broadway at age 25 or 26. Fellow actor Adam Scott, who attended the Clueless premiere with Rudd, shared his early prediction of Rudd's fame. Scott described seeing the film on a big screen on the beach in Malibu and instantly recognizing that 'Paul's going to be a famous person now.

' He added that after the movie's release, 'everything changed,' allowing them to effortlessly enter any bar, a surreal experience he called 'incredible. ' The commentary also briefly notes Namrata, an entertainment writer, and includes several truncated headlines about other upcoming films and celebrity news, but these are not developed into full stories.

The core narrative focuses on Rudd's reflections about Clueless, his career choices at the time, and the immediate impact of the film's success on his life and friendships





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Paul Rudd Clueless Amy Heckerling Adam Scott Broadway The Last Night Of Ballyhoo 1995 Film Acting Career Film Premiere Celebrity Fame

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