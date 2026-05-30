Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas Talk Power Ballad, Working with John Carney, and Their Favorite Concerts

In an interview with Collider, stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas talk about their new comedy-drama Power Ballad, working with director John Carney, and their favorite concerts. Rudd plays Rick Power, a once-rock star who now spends his time in a cover band playing weddings, while Jonas is Danny Wilson, a pop star fading from the limelight. The two actors joke about crashing a real wedding and performing with the band, and discuss their favorite concerts, including seeing Paul McCartney and Billy Joel perform live.

Filmmaker John Carney is back with his new comedy-drama Power Ballad , a story that combines his passion for music and art. In an interview with Collider, stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas talk about the real-world promo a movie like this deserves and why it's a return to form for the auteur behind musical features like Once and Sing Street .

Rudd plays Rick Power, a once-rock star who now spends his time in a cover band playing weddings, while Jonas is Danny Wilson, a pop star fading from the limelight. When Danny attends one of the weddings Rick's band plays at, the two make an instant connection, bonding over their love of music and carrying on together during a late-night jam session.

There, Rick shows Danny a song he's had in the works for years, which the star steals and uses to reignite his career. The two actors also joke about crashing a real wedding and performing with the band, with Jonas suggesting they make plans to do it for real, not as influencers. Rudd agrees, saying the only way to do it is to do it authentically.

The movie has a lot to do with music, and both Rudd and Jonas have a favorite concert that stands out to them emotionally. Rudd recalls seeing Paul McCartney perform at the Bowery Ballroom in New York for SNL 50, while Jonas talks about seeing Billy Joel at the Garden. They also discuss working with John Carney, who they say approaches the filmmaking process like a musician.

He is always strumming a guitar in Video Village and takes the time to readjust scenes that aren't working. Rudd says it's like jamming with another musician, and Jonas agrees, saying it feels like they're just making music together





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Power Ballad Paul Rudd Nick Jonas John Carney Once Sing Street Comedy-Drama Music Concerts Paul Mccartney Billy Joel

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