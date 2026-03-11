Paul Pelosi gets one year probation, six-month driving ban in Napa hit-and-run plea

Paul Pelosi pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor hit-and-run and an unlawful turn infraction after striking a parked vehicle in Yountville on July 3. A judge sentenced him to one year of probation, a six-month driving ban, a 10-day work program and more than $11,000 in restitution.

Paul Pelosi has been banned from driving for six months after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge and a traffic infraction of making an unlawful turn, Napa County officials said.

Napa Judge Bans Driving After Crash

Pelosi, 86, struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in Yountville, a town in California's wine country, on July 3 and left the scene, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office. Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott R.L. Young placed Pelosi on probation for one year and prohibited him from driving for six months, the maximum period allowed under the California Vehicle Code provisions cited by prosecutors.

Also read Napa County Driver Pelosi Faces Ban After Hit-and-Run Plea

The judge also ordered Pelosi to complete a 10-day work program and to report to the Napa County Department of Corrections for booking only by Nov. 20. Pelosi paid $11,191.14 in restitution to the owner of the vehicle he hit as part of the plea agreement, the district attorney's office said. He was also ordered to pay court fines and fees. The district attorney's office said Pelosi reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

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There were no allegations of any drugs or alcohol being involved, and Pelosi was not arrested after the crash. Prosecutors said Pelosi was allegedly driving a burgundy Maserati convertible when he struck a Tesla, according to the criminal complaint previously reported by Fox News Digital. He left without attempting to identify the owner or leaving the information required under California law, the complaint alleged. Deputies later located Pelosi about a half-mile away.

Pelosi allegedly told officers he had intended to return to the crash site. District Attorney Allison Haley announced the charge and the sentence on Tuesday. Pelosi was absent from his first court appearance on the hit-and-run charge in the Napa County crash case. Fox News Digital reported that Pelosi dodged questions about her husband's new hit-and-run charge, and a staffer for the former House speaker said, That's enough, when pressed on the matter.

Prior DUI Conviction Shaped Penalty

In July, Pelosi issued an apology to the owner of the vehicle he hit and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle, according to reporting at the time. The sentencing follows a prior driving case involving Pelosi. He was convicted of driving under the influence in 2022 after a crash in Napa County, a case that required him to attend a DUI education program and use an ignition interlock device.

He was also sentenced to and ordered to pay restitution and fines. More recently, Pelosi accumulated traffic infractions across four Bay Area counties, according to a New York Times report. Those violations, reported in Napa, San Mateo, Marin and San Francisco, involved speeding, running a red light, driving against traffic on a one-way street and cellphone use without a hands-free device.

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Nancy Pelosi Completes Congressional Tenure

Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, is finishing her remaining term as a U.S. representative for her San Francisco-area district after a long tenure that began with a 1987 special election. Last year, the Democrat announced her retirement from Congress. Under the terms of the sentence, Pelosi must comply with probation conditions for one year, complete the work program and submit to booking by the November deadline. His driving privilege is suspended for six months.

The case was handled in Napa County Superior Court, where Young issued the sentence after the no contest plea to the misdemeanor hit-and-run and the unlawful turn infraction. Pelosi paid the restitution total to the vehicle's owner and was ordered to pay court fines and fees as well.