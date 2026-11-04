Paul O'Grady House Relisted at 2.4 Million GBP After Price Cut

Andre Portasio relists Paul O'Grady's Kent mansion for 2.4 million GBP. The seven-bedroom Edwardian estate was previously priced at 3.5 million before significant reductions.

Andre Portasio has officially relisted the Kent estate of late television personality Paul O'Grady for 2.4 million pounds. This new listing follows a series of price reductions on the seven-bedroom Edwardian farmhouse known as Knoll Hill House. The property is located near the village of Aldington in Kent, where the couple resided for nearly two decades.

Historical Listing and Price Adjustments

The sale history of the property began in September 2024 when it was initially marketed for 3.5 million pounds. No buyers emerged during that initial period, prompting a significant price adjustment in January 2025. The asking price was reduced by approximately one million pounds to 2.65 million pounds. After a brief period off the market, the estate was relaunched at an even lower price of 2.4 million pounds in October 2025. Andre Portasio, who is forty-six years old and a former ballet dancer, engaged luxury property brokers Moveli to handle the new listing. The goal is to attract buyers with updated marketing materials that highlight the unique features of the home.

Also read Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Announces 31 Arrests in Youth Football Coach Human Trafficking Sting

Property Features and Interior Details

The updated listing showcases a sprawling 25.5 acres of land, which is nearly five acres more than the 20.62 acres advertised in the previous listing. The description also notes additional land available by separate negotiation. The internal floor space has increased in the description from 5,655 square feet to 5,859 square feet. The home now features eight reception rooms, an increase from the seven rooms listed previously. Andre Portasio has removed any direct references to Paul O'Grady from the sales text. Despite this, the late comedian remains visible in the new photographs through framed images on the walls of the mirrored dance studio.

Memorabilia and Personal Touches

The dance studio, which Paul O'Grady built for his husband, retains personal significance through its decor. Framed pictures of Paul O'Grady hang prominently alongside images of his two famous dogs, Buster and Olga. Buster was a Shih Tzu-Bichon Frise cross who passed away in 2009, while Olga was a Cairn Terrier cross who died in 2018. Both pets were frequent co-stars on The Paul O'Grady Show. The new photography style focuses on moody, high-end interior shots. Images feature vintage champagne in the larder, a sleek black marble bathroom, and a roll-top bath set against wood-panelled walls. The estate also includes a separate gym, a steam room, and a guest suite within the dance studio building.

Advertisement

External Structures and Grounds

The grounds of Knoll Hill House include two distinct guest cottages. One structure, known as The Timber Cottage, features an open-plan sitting area, a kitchenette, a galleried bedroom, and a shower room. The broader estate boasts extensive outdoor amenities. These include gardens with ponds, a barn, stables, an orchard, paddocks, and woodland areas. Paul O'Grady previously purchased a patch of land near the house to prevent it from being developed for motorbike scrambling and paintball facilities. He also used this additional land to rear sheep. The property was originally bought from comedian Vic Reeves in 1999 for 650,000 pounds.

Neighbor Reactions and Market Context

Local residents have expressed mixed feelings about the prolonged sale process. Neighbor Fred Jaeger, who lives opposite the estate, has described the property as the best house in Kent. He previously stated his wish for Andre Portasio to make a final decision on the property. Other neighbors accused Andre Portasio of attempting to cash in on the property after Paul O'Grady died in March 2023. One resident noted a significant difference between the types of buyers attracted at the higher price points. They suggested the property is worth more than three million pounds despite the lower asking price. The estate has hosted several notable figures, including comedians Julian Clary and Alan Carr. Paul O'Grady passed away in March 2023 at the age of sixty-seven.