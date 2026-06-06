Paul McCartney Scores Record 24th UK Number One Album with The Boys Of Dungeon Lane

At 83, Sir Paul McCartney extends his record as the UK's most successful album chart-topper with his latest release, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, which debuted at number one. The album, inspired by his Liverpool childhood, marks his 24th chart-topping album across his career with The Beatles, Wings, and as a solo artist. The news also covers chart updates, including Michael Jackson's resurgence and new entries from Boards of Canada and Drake.

Sir Paul McCartney has secured yet another No1 album, cementing his position as the most successful albums act of all time. The former Beatle now boasts a record 24 chart-topping albums after his latest release, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane , debuted at the top spot in the UK official album list.

The haul includes six No1 albums as a solo artist. Sir Paul's latest offering comes more than six decades since he first topped the charts with The Beatles' debut, Please Please Me, in 1963. The 83-year-old has also scored 15 No1s as a member of The Beatles, two with Wings and one alongside his late wife Linda. Released on May 29, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane draws on his memories of growing up in post-war Liverpool.

It is named after a road in the Speke area of the city, near where he and fellow mop top George Harrison grew up. The road borders Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which was renamed in 2001. In the wake of the album's release, the Dungeon Lane road signs have been stolen. Sir Paul McCartney, 83, has secured yet another No1 album with The Boys Of Dungeon Lane.

Released on May 29, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane draws on his memories of growing up in post-war Liverpool. It is named after a road in the Speke area of the city. The signs were restored by Liverpool City Council in May but Beatle fans were disappointed to find them missing. Elsewhere in the charts, the late Michael Jackson's music continues to ride a wave of popularity from the recent biopic of his life.

The Essential, a compilation of his greatest hits, sits at number two. Boards of Canada have claimed their highest ever chart ranking as Inferno, the Scottish duo's first album in 13 years, debuts at number three. The rest of the top five is made up of rapper Drake's recent release, Iceman, at number four, while Olivia Dean's chart-topping, The Art Of Loving, remains near the top at number five





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