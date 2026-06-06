Paul McCartney Scores Record 24th UK Number One Album with "The Boys of Dungeon Lane"

Sir Paul McCartney has claimed yet another UK number one album, setting a new record with his 24th chart-topper. The 83-year-old's latest release, "The Boys of Dungeon Lane," reflects his Liverpool upbringing, while road signs named after the album have been stolen and later restored. The UK Top 5 also features Michael Jackson, Boards of Canada, Drake, and Olivia Dean.

Sir Paul McCartney has achieved another number one album , extending his record as the performer with the most chart-topping albums in history. His latest release, "The Boys of Dungeon Lane," debuted at the top of the UK Official Albums Chart, bringing his total to 24 number one album s.

This milestone includes six number ones as a solo artist, fifteen with The Beatles, two with Wings, and one with his late wife Linda. The album, released on May 29, draws inspiration from McCartney's childhood in post-war Liverpool and is named after a road in the city's Speke area, near where he and George Harrison grew up. The road borders Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which was renamed in 2001.

Following the album's release, the Dungeon Lane road signs were stolen, though they have since been restored by Liverpool City Council, disappointing many Beatles fans. At 83, McCartney first reached number one over six decades ago with The Beatles' debut album, "Please Please Me," in 1963, underscoring a career that spans generations. In the broader UK chart, Michael Jackson's compilation "The Essential" holds the number two spot, boosted by the recent biopic "Michael.

" Scottish duo Boards of Canada achieved their highest-ever chart position with "Inferno," their first album in 13 years, debuting at number three. The top five is rounded out by Drake's "Iceman" at number four and Olivia Dean's "The Art of Loving" at number five





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Paul Mccartney The Beatles The Boys Of Dungeon Lane UK Albums Chart Number One Album Michael Jackson Boards Of Canada Drake Olivia Dean

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