Paul McCartney's SNL50 Performance Sends Celebrities Into a Frenzy

Sir Paul McCartney's performance at the 50th-anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live was met with enthusiastic cheers and dancing from A-list celebrities in attendance.

Sir Paul McCartney's performance at the 50th-anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live garnered a positive response from the celebrities in attendance. SNL is celebrating its 50th year; the sketch comedy show, which premiered as NBC's Saturday Night, first aired on October 11, 1975.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special took place on Sunday with a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests including Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig, Mike Myers, Miley Cyrus, Amy Poehler, Kate McKinnon, Steve Martin, Seth Meyers, The Roots, Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon, Bill Murray, Lil Wayne, and countless others. The three-hour event was broadcast from Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The 82-year-old Beatles singer performed 'Carry That Weight,' while the camera focused on celebrities in the audience like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Paul Rudd, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, and more. They clapped, danced, and sang along to the song. Spencer Althouse, editorial director at BuzzFeed, shared a video of the moment on X, formerly Twitter. Althouse captioned the video: 'the camera cutting to every single celeb in the audience rocking out to Paul McCartney while he sings on SNL...I really love moments like this tbh .' At the time of publication, the clip had garnered over 63,000 views and over 2,600 likes. In the replies, X user @rosejade_eth wrote, 'Epic moment.''look at this sea of celebrities my god,' @shayvswift added, while @MichelleRi65765 said, 'KING.''No doubt, even other huge celebrities get starstruck by Paul. He is the top of the mountain,' @TheturningT shared.'Carry That Weight!!! #PaulMcCartney #SNL,' @FindGod2025 posted.'Why am I always tired and Paul McCartney is performing like this at 82 years old,' podcaster @kevinlockett commented.'Amazing to watch. Since he's 82 yrs old...he's done 3?4? Live Shows in NYC this week...and then this performance! Wow. Amazed he still has a voice!!' @overstreet_anne wrote. 'Love you Sir Paul !!'Newsweek reached out to McCartney's representative via email for comment on Monday. McCartney's Saturday Night Live performance followed several sold-out shows in New York City. The Liverpool, England, native shared via Instagram last week that he would be performing at The Bowery Ballroom on February 11, 12 and 14.'5:00pm Doors 6:30pm Showtime. All shows are now SOLD OUT,' the note read. 'First come, first served. One ticket per person. Avoid purchasing tickets from third-party vendors. Fake tickets will not be honored and entry will be denied.'In an interview on TODAY in 2023, SNL cast member Mikey Day shared details about the then-upcoming anniversary event with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.'Oh my gosh, it's going to be insane. I haven't heard that much. I know Lorne's slowly putting it together,' Day said, referring to Lorne Michaels—Saturday Night Live's creator and producer. 'I believe every famous person in the universe will be there. It's wild.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PAUL Mccartney SNL50 CELEBRITIES MUSIC LIVE PERFORMANCE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul McCartney Closes Out ‘SNL50’ With ‘Abbey Road’ MedleyPaul McCartney returned to 'Saturday Night Live' for its 50th-anniversary celebration, performing an 'Abbey Road' medley.

Read more »

'SNL50' anniversary special will feature Dave Chappelle, Steve Martin, Bad Bunny, McCartney and moreThe “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special will include guest appearances by Tom Hanks, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle and numerous other stars who’ve been associated with the show over the years.

Read more »

Nirvana reunite with Post Malone on vocals for electrifying SNL50 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' performanceThe surviving members of Nirvana reunited at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,' enlisting Post Malone for lead vocals in an electric performance of their classic 'Smells Like Teen Spirit.'

Read more »

Kevin Costner Reacts Emotionally to Cher's 'SNL50' PerformanceKevin Costner was spotted looking awestruck and emotional during Cher's performance of 'If I Could Turn Back Time' at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'. This comes just two days after his epic reaction to her live performance in New York City.

Read more »

Paul McCartney rocks the Bowery. Inside his surprise NYC concertPaul McCartney has staged a surprise performance before a small crowd in New York

Read more »

Cher Turns Heads at 'SNL50' Celebration in Glamorous Black DressCher, 78, looked dazzling on the red carpet for the 'SNL50' celebration after her electrifying performance at the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'.

Read more »