Paul McCartney's latest album, 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane,' has topped the UK albums chart, marking his 24th number one album. The record was released by the 84-year-old musician, who played almost all the instruments on the album. The album celebrates 70 years of McCartney's music career, with early tracks like 'In Spite of All the Danger' and 'Days We Left Behind' paying tribute to his past.

On the UK albums chart, the number one spot this week belongs to The Boys of Dungeon Lane, a record released, in all the usual formats and a few new ones, by a man turning 84 next week.

The man played almost all the instruments, 17 in all. It's his 24th number one album, 9 with a former group, 15 since they split in 1970. These triumphs come 70 years after the man cut his first record: a demo acetate of a song he composed with his school-bus friend in Liverpool, George Harrison, called 'In Spite of All the Danger.

' We've been listening to what the man said our whole lives – and with good reason. Sir Paul McCartney should no longer be thought of, primarily, as an ex-Beatle or survivor of the counterculture but as a singular man for all seasons, one of the great exemplars of his time in how to live.

In his ninth decade Sir Paul strikes a blow for the world's aged with the same good cheer, and murmurs of melancholy, as when the Beatles first struck blows on behalf of the world's youth. Better still, he reaches this stage without any need for his fans to separate our feelings about the man from our feelings about his art.

Maureen Cleave, the late British journalist widely believed to have had a brief affair with John Lennon, publisher of his infamous remark about the Beatles and Jesus, later wrote that of the four Fabs, Paul was 'always the best at real life.

' And in real life, McCartney classily prioritized his family and stayed sane, monogamous, and sober – but for a few poorly-timed possessions of marijuana in Sweden, Los Angeles, and Japan, befitting of his happy-hippie vibe. He became the richest entertainer in Britain yet stayed a good guy, dispelling Balzac's maxim that behind every great fortune there is a crime. Paul only made the world better. And he stayed beautiful!

When a fan robbed the Dungeon Lane street sign from its Liverpool location last week, the cute Beatle posted a direct-to-camera TikTok-style video.

'I've no idea who it was, but I've got my suspicions,' he says as he mock-sneaks off-screen, replica sign in hand, flashing the same winking comic sensibility that has charmed audiences since A Hard Day's Night (1964). The number one spot on the UK albums chart belongs to T he Boys of Dungeon Lane, a record released, in all the usual formats and a few new ones, by a man turning 84 next week (Pictured: McCartney in Manhattan on May 21).

Early reviews of Dungeon Lane have touted its nostalgia. And surely it's in healthy supply here. The leadoff single, 'Days We Left Behind,' presents an acoustic reminiscence of life with Lennon in their Merseyside adolescence. Another acoustic tune, 'Down South,' recounts hitch-hiking trips with George in 1958-59.

'We'd talk about guitars and rock and roll,' Paul sings softly. 'It was a good way to get to know you/Before we learned to twist and shout. ' Likewise, the upbeat pop gem 'Home to Us' features, for the first time ever, Paul and Sir Ringo Starr, the Beatles' drummer, another emblem of endurance, trading off lead vocals. Still another track, 'Salesman Saint,' chronicles the struggles of McCartney's parents during World War II.

Obscured in the focus on nostalgia is how hard the album rocks, how tough and modern, yet simultaneously retro, the lead guitars sound over Paul's signature Höfner bass lines.

'Lost Horizon, 'Ripples in a Pond,' and 'Mountain Top' offer reminders that this is the same guy who gave us 'Helter Skelter' and 'Smile Away. ' Indeed, this is primarily a guitar album, not a piano album – thankfully, as too much tickling of the ivories sometimes turns Paul into one of the Brontë sisters.

Andrew Watt, the 35-year-old American musician and producer who has worked with everyone from Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga to Pearl Jam and Elton John, holds the other key to McCartney's genius, it turns out, and has unlocked it like no one since Jeff Lynne midwifed the killer Flaming Pie (1997). To savor Dungeon Lane start to finish is to be exposed to heaping servings of all of Paul's storytelling and studio recording tricks: memorable melodies, abrupt time-signature shifts, song fragments strung together to form mini-suites, layered backup vocals, tight beats, strings and horns.

Against all odds, from deep within the OctoPaul's garden has come one of his best albums since the end of the Beatles: another product of innate genius wedded to an inexhaustible work ethic





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Paul Mccartney The Boys Of Dungeon Lane UK Albums Chart 84Th Birthday Octopaul Octopaul's Garden Innate Genius Inexhaustible Work Ethic Octopaul's Studio Recording Tricks Octopaul's Storytelling Tricks Octopaul's Memorable Melodies Octopaul's Abrupt Time-Signature Shifts Octopaul's Song Fragments Octopaul's Layered Backup Vocals Octopaul's Tight Beats Octopaul's Strings And Horns

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