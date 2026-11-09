Paul McCartney Becomes a Billionaire, Making Him the World’s Third-Richest Musician

Forbes estimates that the singer-songwriter makes the bulk of his fortune from catalog, touring, art and more.

The publication gave Sir Paul the designation with the launch of its newsletter “The Billie,” citing his catalog, legal maneuvers, tours and art collection as the bulk of his fortune.

With $1.4 billion in earnings, he is the world’s third-richest musician behind Taylor Swift with $2 billion and Jay-Z with $2.8 billion.

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'Harry Potter' HBO Series Casts Sorting Hat, Nearly Headless Nick, and More Hogwarts Ghosts and PortraitsAccording to Forbes, the bulk of McCartney’s fortune comes from MLP Communications, his publishing company that he launched in 1969 and manages his own catalog as well as other artists’ copyrights. The publication notes that McCartney’s acquisition of catalogs from artists like Buddy Holly, plus Broadway musical scores and Christmas standards, contributes significantly to his wealth, accounting for nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.

Elsewhere, as one-fourth of the Beatles, McCartney gets 25 percent of earnings from the Beatles’ Apple Corps holding company, which generates $50 million annually from streaming, vinyl sales and merch. Forbes estimates that the income stream is worth more than $150 million for each member or their estate. McCartney also makes $10 million per year based on his share of Beatles songwriting copyrights, which he legally fought for over the past two decades. That’s worth at least $200 million.

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The total sum of his earnings includes world tours, most recently with “Got Back,” which counted 79 shows from 2022 through 2025, plus real estate across the globe and an art collection that includes paintings from Magritte and Picasso. McCartney remains highly active as a musician, most recently releasing his 20th solo album “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” this past May.

He is also the subject of the documentary “Man on the Run,” directed by Morgan Neville and detailing his life following his departure from the Beatles and the launch of his group Wings. Guillermo del Toro Tears Up as He Says ‘We’re Handing Down a World in Ruins’: ‘It Pains Me Deeply to See Three Generations Fail the Next’