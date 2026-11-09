Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will do rare joint performance with Joe Walsh at VetsAid in Las Vegas

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will perform with Joe Walsh in Las Vegas at the 10th annual VetsAid fundraising concert. It’s a rare joint appearance by the two former members of The Beatles.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will perform together in Las Vegas with Joe Walsh in January. They are shown here in Paris in 2024. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will share a concert stage for only the second time in this decade when the two former members of The Beatles come together to perform at Joe Walsh’s 10th annual VetsAid concert in Las Vegas on January 29.

The lineup at the MGM Grand Garden Arena will will feature full sets by The Killers, The War On Drugs, St. Vincent, Lucius and what is being billed as “a super-set from Joe Walsh with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and more surprise special guests. ” Lucius and The War On Drugs also performed at the seventh annual edition of VetsAid, which was held three years ago this month at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista.

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Walsh, a longtime member of the Eagles and a former Encinitas resident, founded VetsAid in 2017 to raise funds for nonprofit organizations that support U.S. military veterans and their families. He has performed regularly in Las Vegas with the Eagles at The Sphere.

“Having spent the past two years at The Sphere and working with the hardworking people of Las Vegas, I want to show them my gratitude and respect,” Walsh said in a statement released Monday morning. “This city has taken such good care of me and my family that it would be my privilege to give back to the large veteran community here and to their families.

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The VetsAid rock and roll circus is pulling into the MGM Grand Garden and for our tenth anniversary we have our biggest show ever! ” Since its inception, VetsAid has raised and disbursed more than $5 million in grants. Proceeds from the 2027 edition of the fundraising concert will go exclusively to organizations based in Nevada or with operations on the ground in Nevada.

Walsh is the son of a U.S. military pilot who died while stationed and on active duty in Okinawa when Walsh was 20 months old. Joe Walsh, still soaring with the Eagles, coming to San Diego for VetsAid concert: ‘I know what not to do! ’. Ticket prices start at $200, not including fees and taxes.

U.S. military veterans will have access to exclusive tickets and pricing. For additional details and information, visitVetsAid is partnering for the Las Vegas concert with the digital fundraising platform Fandiem and live music discovery platform Bandsintown to “inspire fans to give back and ‘Be Joe Walsh’s Guest at VetsAid 2027. ”for a chance at an all-expenses paid trip to VetsAid 2027 in Las Vegas.

It will include: roundtrip airfare and lodging, two seats in the Friends and Family section for the concert, VIP access to the Friends and Family Backstage Lounge, and a coffee date with Walsh the day before the show.