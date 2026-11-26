Good News International Church leader Paul Mackence found guilty of child cruelty and assault in Kenya's Shakahola massacre, adding to his 200-year murder sentence.

Paul Mackenzie, the founder of the Good News International Church, has been found guilty of multiple charges related to the Shakahola Massacre in Kenya. The court in Mombasa convicted him of cruelty to children and assault, adding new convictions to his existing 200-year prison sentence for the murders of 190 children and one adult. This recent verdict underscores the systematic abuse and religious coercion that defined the cult's operations in the coastal region.

Mackenzie Convicted of New Charges in Mombasa Court

A magistrate at the Tononoka Children's Court in Mombasa delivered the guilty verdict against Paul Mackenzie on Wednesday. He was convicted on five counts of cruelty to a child and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. These charges specifically targeted the treatment of six children who were allegedly forced to fast before their parents to meet Jesus first. The legal proceedings in Mombasa have been a critical step in addressing the atrocities committed within the Good News International Church.

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The court ruled that Paul Mackenzie's actions constituted severe abuse, distinguishing the parents' responsibility from the religious beliefs they held. Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir emphasized that religion is not an excuse for subjecting children to cruelty. While Mackenzie pleaded not guilty to these specific charges, the court found sufficient evidence to convict him. He appeared calm during the ruling, wearing a striped shirt and occasionally smiling, despite the gravity of the new convictions.

Systematic Abuse and Fasting Orders Within the Cult

The details of the abuse reveal a calculated plan by Paul Mackenzie to eliminate followers through starvation. Suspected victims included hundreds of children who were buried alive or dumped in latrines. The cult leader convinced his disciples that the world was ending and that fasting was the only way to meet Jesus. Those who attempted to escape, or secretly ate or drank, were tied up, beaten, and locked up. This systematic control ensured compliance with the deadly orders.

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The Good News International Church operated in Malindi before relocating to an isolated ranch known as Chakama in 2020. Members lived in makeshift homes made of polythene sheeting and thatch, which Paul Mackenzie divided into areas with biblical names like Jerusalem and Judea. The leader forbade members from sending children to school or seeking hospital care, branding such institutions as Satanic. This isolation and control prevented external intervention for years.

Discovery of Bodies and Rising Death Toll in Kenya

The scale of the tragedy was uncovered after a relative raised the alarm in 2023 regarding missing family members. Police investigations in the Shakahola Forest led to the discovery of more than 400 bodies buried in shallow mass graves. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights put the death toll at 429 in 2024, with some victims remaining unidentified. This event is now recognized as one of the deadliest cult-related mass killings in modern history.

Paul Mackenzie was arrested in 2023 after police received a tip-off, weeks after the initial discoveries. He faces separate radicalization charges, with a judgment expected on Thursday. The former taxi driver had previously been on the radar of authorities since 2017, when his premises were searched. In 2019, authorities shut down his church, leading to the relocation to the remote Shakahola Forest. Despite these prior interventions, the massacre proceeded.

Political Response and Calls for Religious Oversight in Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto stated in 2023 that government agencies should have prevented the deaths and took responsibility as president. The case has sparked calls for tougher oversight of churches and religious organizations in Kenya. Religious faith plays a prominent role in public life, raising concerns about how such groups can operate with minimal scrutiny. The legal convictions of Paul Mackenzie are part of a broader effort to restore trust and ensure accountability.

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Paul Mackenzie will be sentenced for the new charges at a later date. He maintains that he did not force anyone to fast, denying the coercion allegations. However, the recent convictions in Mombasa demonstrate the judicial system's response to the Shakahola Massacre. The Good News International Church's operations have ended, but the impact on Kenyan society and its approach to religious regulation remains a critical ongoing issue.