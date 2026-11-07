Paul Howard, Son of Moe Howard of The Three Stooges, Dies at 91

He connected with fans of the iconic comedy act at conventions and hosted a nine-part 2015 docuseries called ‘Hey Moe, Hey Dad!’

Howard lived on Upper East Side of Manhattan and died this week, a spokesperson for C3 Entertainment, the owner of The Three Stooges license and brand, announced.

He was the last remaining son of the original comedy team that consisted of Moe, his brothers Curly and Shemp and Larry Fine. Since Moe’s death in 1975 at age 77, Paul Howard served as a guardian of his father’s legacy, offering fans a unique, firsthand view of the man behind the iconic bowl-cut hairdo and timeless slapstick comedy.

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He connected with generations of the Stooges faithful at conventions and events over the decades, sharing stories, memories and insights into the lives of his dad, his Uncle Shemp and his Uncle Curly.features rare archival footage, personal family accounts and interviews with members of the Howard, Fine and DeRita families and fans including Whoopi Goldberg and Leonard Maltin. .

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