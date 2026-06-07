Paul Hollywood Reignites Planning Battle at £1million Kent Farmhouse

Celebrity baker Paul Hollywood has reignited a planning battle at his £1million Kent farmhouse after submitting revised plans for a new kitchen and dining area. The Great British Bake Off judge had previously been rejected by town hall planners, but the new designs aim to address their concerns and have received supportive comments from neighbours.

Paul Hollywood has reignited a planning battle at his £1million Kent farmhouse - just months after council officials rejected the star's bid to build a camera-friendly kitchen for cookery shows.

The Great British Bake Off judge has unveiled freshly-baked plans for his 18th-century countryside retreat after falling foul of town hall planners last October. Hollywood, 60, bought the four-bed farmhouse near Ashford for £810,000 in 2019 and had intentions to replace a 1980s lean-to conservatory with a grand open-plan kitchen-diner. Planning papers said the new kitchen would help the celebrity baker film at home, adding that TV cookery shows would be a 'social benefit to the public.

' But the claim raised eyebrows locally, with the parish council asking what commercial use was being proposed - and what benefit it would bring to the area. Ashford Borough Council ruled the scheme was not a 'sympathetic or appropriate addition' to the Grade II listed building and warned its 'scale, bulk, design and massing' would harm the property's character.

Now Hollywood and his wife Melissa Spalding, 42, have submitted a revised scheme, and the filming references appear to have vanished. The new plans again seek to demolish the existing conservatory - but this time replace it with a smaller side extension for a new kitchen and dining area. Two rival options have been put forward, with illustrations of both included in planning papers.

One scheme would see a new outbuilding-style extension linked to the farmhouse by a small lead-roofed glazed link, increasing the building's footprint by 15 per cent. That is significantly smaller than the rejected 2025 scheme, which would have increased the footprint by almost a quarter. A second option, named 'Scheme B', takes a more contemporary approach, with a new kitchen-dining space joined to the farmhouse by a sloping 'catslide' roof.

Its footprint would increase the farmhouse's footprint by a modest 13 per cent. The planning statement says both schemes have been designed to appear 'subservient' to the original listed building and to better reflect the farmhouse's character. Under both plans, Hollywood's current kitchen would be stripped out and converted into a study. The new application also reveals that Hollywood's walled kitchen garden dream has also been scaled back.

The previous plans were expected to include fruit trees, raised beds and pathways so the celebrity baker could grow his own vegetables and herbs. But council officers said the proposed high-level brick wall looked more suited to a 'higher status country house.

' This time, the garden would be enclosed by a lower brick wall using materials intended to match the existing property. Architects acting for Hollywood argue the revised designs directly address the council's previous concerns. Planning documents insist the proposals would 'bring clear benefits' to the heritage of the farmhouse and would not harm its character.

They state: 'The design approach has been changed so that both options are sympathetic to the characteristics of the original listed building in terms of symmetry, appearance and setting.

'It is considered that both options offer a high-quality design approach whereby both options utilise elements of form, articulation and materiality from the host dwelling to ensure that the extensions would not detract from the significance of the building, its setting or wider area. ' The papers add that the revised designs are 'materially smaller' than the refused scheme and should now be granted planning permission.

The earlier battle saw one local defend Hollywood, saying: 'Why shouldn't he be allowed to film in his own home? It's his own private property.

' This time, the first public comments appear supportive. One option would see a new outbuilding-style extension linked to the farmhouse by a small lead-roofed glazed link, increasing the building's footprint by 15 per cent. A second options, named 'Scheme B', takes a more contemporary approach, with a new kitchen-dining space joined to the farmhouse by a sloping 'catslide' roof. Architects acting for Hollywood argue the revised designs directly address the council's previous concerns.

One neighbour wrote: 'These works are of no concern to us. The property is well screened off and should be of no concern to anyone else either. I support this application.

' Another said: 'I support this application, it complements the existing property and the surrounding area. The revised designs aim to address the previous concerns raised by the council, and the first public comments appear to be supportive of the new plans





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Paul Hollywood Kent Farmhouse Planning Battle Great British Bake Off Celebrity Baker Revised Plans New Kitchen Dining Area Neighbour Comments Town Hall Planners Grade II Listed Building

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