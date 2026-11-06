Paul Greengrass Uprising Film Premieres on Peacock November 6

The Uprising, directed by Paul Greengrass, premieres on Peacock. Starring Andrew Garfield, the film explores the 1381 Peasants' Revolt against King Richard II.

Paul Greengrass's historical drama The Uprising is currently streaming on Peacock as of November 6. The film provides a gritty and darker interpretation of the events that historically inspired the enduring Robin Hood legend. By focusing on the rebellion against King Richard II, the movie shifts attention from the traditional archer mythos to the broader struggle against royal tyranny in medieval England.

Historical Rebellion Against King Richard II

The Uprising centers on the Peasants' Revolt of 1381, which serves as the historical foundation for the narrative. This real-world uprising is depicted as a chaotic and violent response to the oppressive rule of King Richard II. The story moves away from high-society political intrigue to focus on the common people who challenge the king's authority through direct action and resistance.

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The film explores how ordinary citizens were drawn into a conflict that threatened the stability of the realm. Greengrass frames this period not as a romantic adventure but as a brutal fight for survival and justice. The narrative highlights the desperation of the populace when faced with royal overreach and economic hardship.

Andrew Garfield Leads Resistance Cast

Andrew Garfield stars as a ploughman who becomes deeply involved in the rebellion against King Richard II. His character joins the resistance as the conflict against the king escalates, transforming from a local farmer into a leader of the people. Garfield's role emphasizes the courage of individuals who risk their lives to protect their communities from injustice.

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The cast also features Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, and Katherine Waterston. These actors portray various facets of the rebellion, from those who organize the movement to those who suffer under its consequences. Paul Greengrass wrote and directed the film, bringing his signature style of immersive realism to the historical genre.

The production was supported by a robust team of producers including Jason Blum, Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter, and Lars Sylvest. Executive producers Cliff Lanning, Philipp Kreuzer, Chance Wright, Jay Taylor, Kwesi Dickson, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Matt Murphie, and Deborah Acoca also contributed to the project.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Early reviews indicate mixed reactions to The Uprising. The film holds a 57% critics' score on review aggregators, suggesting that while some aspects are praised, others face scrutiny. A 65% audience score reflects that general viewers found the film more engaging than professional critics.

The divergence in scores may stem from the film's unflinching portrayal of violence and its lack of traditional heroism. Audiences seeking a straightforward adventure may find the narrative heavy, while those interested in historical accuracy might appreciate the grounded approach. The film grossed significantly, though specific box office figures were not detailed in the source report.

Peacock Streaming Context and Industry Trends

The release on Peacock positions The Uprising within a broader strategy to offer diverse historical and dramatic content. The platform has recently added significant franchises, including a five-film stop for The Fast & Furious series. This addition complements other high-profile titles available on the service.

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Meanwhile, other major releases continue to shape the streaming landscape. A new Daniel Radcliffe movie about magic is now streaming on Peacock, offering a contrast to the medieval setting of The Uprising. Additionally, a Christmas movie featuring Joel McHale and Josh Holloway has released a new trailer, signaling seasonal content planning.

Industry observers note that platforms are increasingly investing in mid-budget historical dramas that rely on strong directorial visions. Paul Greengrass's reputation for tense, documentary-style filmmaking adds credibility to this genre. The success of such films often depends on the ability to balance historical facts with compelling character arcs.

The film's exploration of class struggle remains relevant to modern audiences. The themes of resistance against tyranny and the power of collective action resonate across different eras. Viewers can engage with these themes while watching the film on Peacock, which continues to expand its library of original and licensed content.

Isha Sharma, an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covers movies and streaming content. She holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-TC (GGSIPU). Her reporting provides insights into casting announcements and industry trends.