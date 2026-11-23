The Mets have made another move after landing Tarik Skubal. Keep up with the major deals, trade chatter and names still available

won't cause industry-altering waves and ripple effects throughout the free agent market. But it's nonetheless an indication that things will be moving swiftly with eight days remaining before an expected player lockout by Major League Baseball.

, where he spent the past two seasons largely starting against right-handed pitching. And he did it quite well, hitting .299 and posting a .967 OPS against them last season. He also hit 18 home runs overall. , fortifies the Mets' positions at first and designated hitter, where last year they relied on a mélange of rookie Jared Young, Jorge Polanco, Mark Vientos and Brett Baty.

Also read Mets Sign Skubal and Goldschmidt in Massive Offseason Moves

– or don’t want to invest their money in the leftovers – the San Francisco Giants have an ace for you. The Giants told teams during the weekend that they finally are willing to listen to trades for ace Logan Webb. Now, will they? Pardon rival executives for expressing their doubts.

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The Paul Goldschmidt agreement will certainly alter the course of the Mets' lineup this season, particularly against left-handed pitchers. Yet how much work