Paul George Scores 36 in Celtics Win Over 76ers, Flips Off Fan

Paul George scored 36 points in the Celtics 123-101 win over the 76ers in his Philadelphia return and gave a middle finger to a fan who taunted him.

Paul George scored 36 points to lead the Celtics to a 123-101 win over the 76ers on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. The game marked his return to the city where he played the previous two seasons.

It also pitted him against former Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who was traded for George this offseason. George shot 14-for-28 from the field and 6-for-11 from three-point range in the win. He scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter. He has played in nine of the Celtics first 10 games and is averaging 20.4 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from three-point range.

Also read The Celtics and 76ers Are Playing for Something Much Bigger Than Off-Court Drama

George Responds to Fan Gesture

A video showed George giving the middle finger to a fan at Xfinity Mobile Arena. George crouched down and lifted his middle finger toward the fan after hitting a three-pointer. He explained the exchange after the game. He looked me dead in my eyes, dropped the ball on the ground as if I am a dog to go fetch or go get it, instead of passing the ball to me like a normal fan would do.

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So then I rolled him a middle finger in return, George said. The fan allegedly antagonized George despite his dominant performance against his former team. George said he treated the game as a regular game on an individual level. It is a regular game, that is how I am treating it, George said.

Obviously it will be fun to play against those guys and compete against them, but it is a regular game for me. He said if he had been in Philadelphia eight, nine, 10 years, it would be a different story. His Philadelphia tenure lasted only two seasons. He missed over half the games because of injury and suspension.

All told, George only played 78 regular season games and made one postseason appearance in Philly. So that kind of played into a lot of it, George said. But, you know, obviously it is a tremendous fan base, a great sports town to play in. So that was appreciated.

George Reflects on Sixers Tenure

But there is no ill will for me. It will be, again, fun to just compete, George said. He was not sure how the fans might react, saying in some ways, I helped land a future piece for them, referencing the trade for Brown. I am not sure how the reception will be, he said.

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George already faced some of his former Sixers teammates when the teams squared off in Boston during the preseason. I love those guys, George said on Oct. 10. It is still a brotherhood over there, and so it was great to see those guys and now compete against them. He got to do that when it counted on Tuesday.

Teammates Praise Celtics Star

Jayson Tatum praised George after the game. He has been incredible all season. The joy he is playing with, what he has brought to our team so far has been great, Tatum told NBC after the game. We are lucky to have him and keep it going.

George said his time in Boston has exceeded his expectations. I think it exceeded my expectations since being in Boston. You never know how much culture is involved and how much culture changes your outlook on things. Just the effect it has mentally, physically, just being in an environment, like the culture Boston presents.

So I have been thrilled playing some of my best basketball of late.