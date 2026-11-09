Paul George Erupts as Celtics Rout Bucks: 6 Things the Box Score Won’t Tell You

The Bucks started out blistering hot but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics walked a 14-point lead down to 2 with a 10-0 run to close the first quarter. The Celtics l

Nov 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul George guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the second half at Fiserv Forum.

Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwalked a 14-point lead down to 2 with a 10-0 run to close the first quarter. The Celtics lead got up to 14 thanks to Paul George turning into an absolute flamethrower in the second quarter anddoing a bit of everything. The third quarter featured a very balanced sheet with eight different guys scoring for Boston. : He was 6-6 for 12 points and catching lobs all over the place.

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He had four offensive rebounds, two assists, four steals, and block.

“He was amazing with his effort, his energy,” Paul George said in his walk-off interview. “Everything that he does well, he put it on display. He made a big impact”: 27 points on 11-18 shooting , with 20 of those coming in the first half and 16 in the second quarter. Offensively, he was the engine behind the 18-0 Boston run that flipped this game early on, scoring eight straight to start the second.

: 21 points, four rebounds, and six assists feels like a pedestrian game from Tatum, but he was Boston’s rock in the first quarter. He put up 16/3/2 in the first 12 minutes, and he was the maestro behind Boston’s slow walkdown of Milwaukee’s early lead. : Yes, that's his name at the top of the box score. He played 10:26, hit a three and was -11 in 20-point win, but that was not really his fault.

The Bucks were hitting everything regardless of who was guarding them in the first few minutes of the game. : The Celtics had 20 offensive rebounds and 12 steals, which led to a 95-79 advantage in field goal attempts. From a pure math perspective, that's going to give you a great chance of winning a game.

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: It actually started in the first quarter, but the Celtics held the Bucks scoreless for 6:28 during their 18-0 run, stealing the ball four times, and holding Milwaukee to 1-9 shooting . The defense was active and swarming. Well whaddya know, these two connected on a lob. Robinson caught a few lobs in this game, and his energy was really good.

It’s especially great to see after he was listed as questionable with an illness. I was afraid he’d miss the game and it’d be a setback. Instead he came out and played great. : His first stint was awful, but his third-quarter effort was incredible.

He was 0-4 to start the game and he looked like a guy who ate a bucket of cheese curds right before the opening tip. He was 3-3 to start the third and was personally responsible, through scoring and screening, for the 7-0 run to start the second half. : He did a little bit of everything, finishing with nine points, seven assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. But this play was my favorite.

Look at everything he did on this play. He jumped, turned with the intention of throwing the ball off someone to retain possession, recognized Paul George was wide open, and flung George the pass before landing. The only thing I can do after I jump is land, and even that's not going perfectly 100% of the time. What an absolutely insane end of the 3rd quarter for the Celtics!

Sam Hauser looking at his magic hand like Marcus Smart a few years ago 😂The Celtics scored 15 points off 10 first-half turnovers in their first matchup, but it was only two points off five turnovers in the second half. Was that because Boston backed off the aggressiveness, or did the Bucks figure something out? The answer will determine whether Boston is able to build a big lead again or if this will be a fight.

” They got 19 points off 15 Bucks turnovers, winning that battle by eight. So it wasn’t an avalanche of turnovers, but it was a factor in the game, especially in the 18-0 run. : Yes, I understand I’m being Mr. Obvious by saying the team that hits shots will win.

HOWEVER, the reason I bring this up is that Milwaukee is currently shooting a little worse at home than they are on the road. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 51.7% on the road but 45.5% at home. Myles Turner is shooting 48% on the road but 30% at home. AJ Green is shooting 47.8% on the road but 41.4% at home.

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Those are key role players who are weirdly worse at home. If they can’t hit shots, it won’t matter if Tyler Herro gets hot or not. ” Jaquez Jr. was 0-2 from three, Turner was 0-3, and AJ Green was 1-5, so the guys I highlighted were a combined 1-10 from deep, which is 10%. Overall, they shot 4-17, which is 23.5%.

So I’ll take the win on that even though Kyle Kuzma was 6-13 on the night. They both had great shooting nights in Charlotte. I’m hoping starting Queta keeps some continuity that allows both of them to keep their roll going. ” Pritchard hit three triples to start the fourth and was 4-11 for the game.

White was 1-5. So give me partial credit on this one. I also don’t think it gets as out of hand as the first game. I’m going with a comfortable 115-99 win.

” This was almost dead on. The final was 117-97, so I was one basket off for each team. That's a winner in my book. John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019.

He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society.

He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor.

He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings.

He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.