Paul Gascoigne Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction and Recovery in Emotional TV Interview

Former England football star Paul Gascoigne became emotional on Good Morning Britain while discussing his new autobiography 'Eight', which details his battle with alcohol addiction, mental health struggles, and journey toward recovery. Gascoigne expressed that seeing the book help others has been a source of happiness and purpose amid his ongoing challenges.

Paul Gascoigne , the beloved former England midfielder, displayed raw emotion during a live television appearance on Wednesday morning, nearly breaking down in tears as he spoke candidly about his long-standing battle with alcohol addiction .

The 59-year-old, affectionately known as 'Gazza', was appearing on Good Morning Britain alongside hosts Ed Balls and Suzanna Reid to promote his new autobiography titled 'Eight'. The book delves into the profound personal turmoil he faced away from the football pitch, his addiction, and his path toward recovery. This televised moment highlighted not only the vulnerability of a football icon but also the powerful message of hope embedded within his story.

Gascoigne, who is widely regarded as one of England's most gifted footballers, described the period of his life covered in the book and his current state with a mixture of pride and hard-won contentment. He stated, 'This is probably the happiest I've been in five years. Just in general, I've got the book coming out, excited about that. Things are up.

' He contrasted the structured certainty of his playing days with the uncertain daily reality of his post-retirement life, noting, 'When I played football, you knew what you were doing from Monday until Monday. Now when you wake up on a Monday, you think, what am I gonna do? But things are looking up and I'm quite happy.

' The emotional core of his interview centered on the potential impact of his autobiography. His voice trembled as he relayed feedback from early readers and articulated his deepest hope for the work.

'This book is not about football, it's different. A lot of people have told me they've read it and said it's saved their life,' he shared. He emphasized the personal significance of these accounts, adding, 'If that book can save one person's life then I've done my job.

' The former midfielder, whose career featured stints at Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Lazio, Middlesbrough, and Rangers, did not shy away from detailing the harsh physical realities of overcoming addiction. He revealed that the withdrawal symptoms after quitting alcohol were so severe that he developed a dependency on another stimulant: Red Bull. He consumed up to 30 cans of the energy drink per day to cope with exhaustion and tremors.

'I went to the gym and I needed a few Red Bulls. I was tired so I needed a few more.

Then I had some more and eventually I was having 30 cans a day. I wasn't drinking and the withdrawal was horrific,' he explained. He described a period of profound immobilization, saying, 'I sat on a rock for four days and didn't move. I said good morning and goodnight, that's all I did.

' Gascoigne's health has been a recurring concern in recent years, a theme briefly touched upon in the interview. The most recent serious incident occurred in January, prior to the broadcast, which he recounted in detail on the podcast Clutch 9. He explained that he had fallen backward while hanging something up, resulting in six broken ribs and two punctured lungs. The pain and subsequent treatment triggered a panic attack.

'I was hanging something up and I fell backwards. I broke six ribs and I punctured a couple of lungs,' he said. At the hospital, he experienced a terrifying swelling in his neck and had a vision of his father in the clouds, which caused him to break down.

'I could see my dad in the clouds and I was really panicking. I've had 38 operations so this normally doesn't bother me, but this time I was really s****ing myself. I was saying, please get the surgeon. I was crying my eyes out,' he admitted.

This appearance serves as a poignant chapter in the ongoing public narrative of Paul Gascoigne's life-a narrative that continues to be marked by extraordinary footballing talent, profound personal struggles, and resilient efforts toward sobriety and stability. His willingness to share such intimate details of his addiction, the grueling process of withdrawal, and his recent medical emergency underscores a commitment to transparency that he hopes will destigmatize these issues and provide solace to others facing similar battles.

The central promise of his autobiography, as he framed it, is not a nostalgic look at football glory but a lifeline extended to those who may be suffering in silence. His emotional response on national television is a testament to the weight of that promise and the genuine human connection he seeks to foster through his story





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Paul Gascoigne Gazza Alcohol Addiction Recovery Autobiography Eight Good Morning Britain Mental Health Withdrawal Symptoms Health Scare England Football

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