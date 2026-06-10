Paul Gascoigne Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery in Emotional Interview

Former England football star Paul Gascoigne discusses his battle with alcohol, the release of his new autobiography Eight, and the physical and mental toll of his journey toward healing.

Paul Gascoigne , the beloved English football icon known affectionately as Gazza, recently delivered a deeply moving and transparent account of his ongoing struggle with alcohol addiction during a televised interview on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking with presenters Ed Balls and Suzanna Reid, the 59-year-old former midfielder became visibly emotional, nearly breaking down in tears as he reflected on the turbulence of his personal life. The focal point of the discussion was the release of his latest autobiography, titled Eight, a book that deviates from the traditional sports memoir by focusing less on the glory of the pitch and more on the harrowing realities of addiction and the arduous path toward recovery.

Gascoigne expressed a profound sense of purpose, stating that if his candid storytelling could prevent even one person from succumbing to their demons, he would consider his mission accomplished. He shared a rare moment of optimism, admitting that he currently feels the happiest he has been in half a decade, though he acknowledged that this stability is the result of a constant, day-by-day effort.

The transition from the high-intensity world of professional football to a quiet retirement proved to be a catalyst for many of his struggles. Gascoigne noted the stark contrast between his playing days, where every hour from Monday to Monday was meticulously planned and structured, and the overwhelming emptiness of his current schedule.

This void often led to a mental battle upon waking, where he would question what was wrong with him and struggle to find a reason to face the day. Now, he employs a strategy of mindful presence, focusing solely on the immediate twenty-four hours ahead rather than becoming overwhelmed by the future.

He spoke poignantly about the tragic loss of many fellow addicts, emphasizing that hearing how his experiences resonate with others provides him with a sense of validation and meaning that football once did. His daily routine has evolved from a fight for survival to a more peaceful existence centered around simple goals and a morning coffee, illustrating the slow but steady progress of his healing process.

Beyond the mental struggle, Gascoigne revealed the devastating physical toll that addiction and subsequent withdrawal have taken on his body. In a startling revelation, he described the severity of his withdrawal symptoms when he attempted to quit alcohol, noting that he became dependent on energy drinks to combat extreme fatigue, eventually consuming up to thirty cans of Red Bull a day.

He recalled a particularly dark period where he remained virtually immobile on a rock for four days, barely speaking to anyone, illustrating the sheer exhaustion and physical collapse accompanying his detoxification. His health scares have continued into recent years, including a terrifying accident where he fell while hanging something up, resulting in six broken ribs and punctured lungs.

The trauma of this event was compounded by a panic attack in the hospital, where he believed he saw his father in the clouds. This incident, along with a recent collapse in his home in Poole, Dorset, due to a throat condition, serves as a reminder of the fragility of his health.

Despite these setbacks, the man who earned 57 caps for the Three Lions and starred for clubs like Newcastle, Tottenham, and Rangers continues to fight, using his platform to shed light on the intersection of fame, mental health, and substance abuse





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