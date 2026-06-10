Paul Gascoigne Fights Tears on GMB as He Opens Up About Addiction and New Book

Paul Gascoigne, England football legend, becomes emotional on Good Morning Britain discussing his alcohol addiction and new autobiography 'Eight', which he hopes will save lives. He also reveals drinking 30 Red Bulls daily to cope with withdrawal and shares recent health scares.

Paul Gascoigne , the former England football star, became visibly emotional during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, as he discussed his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction and the release of his new autobiography.

The 59-year-old, affectionately known as Gazza, spoke candidly to hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid, fighting back tears as he explained how his book might save lives. Gascoigne, widely regarded as one of the most gifted players of his generation, has been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health since retiring from football.

His new book, titled Eight, focuses not on his football career but on the turmoil away from the pitch, his addiction, and his journey to recovery. In an emotional segment, Gascoigne said, This is probably the happiest I have been in five years. Just in general, I have the book coming out, excited about that. Things are up.

He reflected on the structure football provided, contrasting it with the challenges of retirement, saying, When I played football, you knew what you were doing from Monday until Monday. Now when you wake up on a Monday, you think, what am I gonna do? But things are looking up and I am quite happy. If this book can save one person's life then I have done my job.

Gascoigne's voice wavered as he spoke about the impact of his book, with viewers moved by his vulnerability. He noted that many people have told him the book has saved their lives, emphasizing that it is not about football but about the personal battles he faced. He described his daily struggle to stay sober, saying, Every morning, I don't think about tomorrow. I just try to keep it in the day.

Some days I find it hard. I just think, right, work on that today and I get through the day. I know too many addicts have died each week. When people come up to you and say the book has helped them, it means a lot.

Gascoigne also revealed a surprising side effect of quitting alcohol: he started drinking up to 30 cans of Red Bull daily to combat withdrawal symptoms. He explained that he initially needed a few cans for energy at the gym, but the consumption escalated. The withdrawal from alcohol was horrific, he said, recounting an episode where he sat on a rock for four days, barely moving except to say good morning and goodnight.

The footballer has faced numerous health scares over the years, the most recent of which he discussed earlier this year. On the podcast Clutch 9, Gascoigne disclosed that he had broken six ribs and punctured a lung after falling while hanging something up. He described the terror of that hospital experience, where he felt his neck swelling and saw his father in the clouds, leading him to panic and cry for a surgeon.

He admitted, I have had 38 operations, so this normally does not bother me, but this time I was really scared. Gascoigne, who earned 57 caps for England and played for clubs like Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, and Rangers, was also found collapsed in his bedroom last July, suffering from a throat condition. His close friend Steve Foster discovered him, and he was stabilized and later released.

Despite these setbacks, Gascoigne remains hopeful, focusing on his recovery and the positive feedback from his book. His appearance on Good Morning Britain highlighted his resilience and the ongoing challenges faced by those battling addiction, resonating with fans and viewers worldwide





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Paul Gascoigne Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction and Recovery in Emotional TV InterviewFormer England football star Paul Gascoigne became emotional on Good Morning Britain while discussing his new autobiography 'Eight', which details his battle with alcohol addiction, mental health struggles, and journey toward recovery. Gascoigne expressed that seeing the book help others has been a source of happiness and purpose amid his ongoing challenges.

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