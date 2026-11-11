Paul Cox Receives OBE from Prince William for Music Services

Pioneering DJ Paul Cox was awarded an OBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle, recognizing nearly five decades of contributions to house and techno music.

Pioneering British DJ and record producer Paul Cox has been formally presented with his Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) honour. The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle, where Prince William personally conferred the award upon the electronic music icon. This recognition highlights Cox's outstanding services to the music industry and marks a significant milestone in his career.

Cox Honored for Nearly 50 Years in Music

Cox received the accolade as part of the King's Birthday Honours List, which identified several key figures in the music sector. In his statement regarding the event, Cox wrote that he was not entirely sure how to articulate the significance of the day. He emphasized that music has defined his entire life, from his initial passion for vinyl records to his global DJing tours. He expressed enduring gratitude for the opportunity to share this love with audiences worldwide.

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From Vinyl Pioneer to Intec Records Founder

The award acknowledges nearly fifty years of dedication to a craft Cox absolutely loves. As a foundational figure in house and techno, Cox is credited as one of the first superstar DJs. He mastered complex three-deck and four-deck mixing techniques, establishing himself as a vital technician in the genre. In 1999, he founded Intec Records, a label that became integral to the electronic music landscape. His presence remains ubiquitous at major festivals and clubs globally.

Autobiography Released During Pandemic Lockdown

During the pandemic lockdowns, when clubland operations ceased, Cox utilized the time to complete his autobiography titled Oh Yes, Oh Yes. The title references his well-known catchphrase. The book was published by White Rabbit and released in August 2021. This literary work complements his musical legacy, offering insight into the personal history behind his professional achievements.

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Reflecting on Family Pride and Dance Music Recognition

Cox dedicated the moment to his parents, noting their potential pride in his accomplishments. He wished they could have been present to witness the recognition of dance music on such a prestigious stage. He stated that the honour extends beyond his personal success, reflecting the journey and evolution of dance music itself. He expressed immense pride in seeing the genre validated through this royal acknowledgment.

Thanking Supporters and Reflecting on Career Legacy

In his final remarks, Cox thanked his family, friends, and everyone who supported him over the years. He acknowledged those who danced with him, stating they were all part of his journey. He described feeling proud, humbled, and deeply honoured by the gesture. The award serves as a testament to his enduring impact on the cultural fabric of electronic music.