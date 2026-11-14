Paul Bettany Reveals Marvel Boss Blocked Wanda's Return in Vision Finale

Paul Bettany disclosed that Marvel Studios executives advised against including Elizabeth Olsen in the final scene of the Vision series to ensure the show stood on its own, despite a family reunion being filmed for emotional closure.

Sign up for The A.V. In a new interview, Paul Bettany said the Marvel Studios head suggested that Elizabeth Olsen not appear on the show so it could stand on its own.

, culminating in a nice, big group hug between the newly revitalized Vision and his two magic sons, Tommy and Billy Maximoff . Yet, some fans were disappointed that the Disney+ series didn’t close with a family reunion complete with Wanda Maximoff , the former Avenger and sorceress who remained—just before the credits rolled on the—as it turns out, Marvel had bigger plans for the Scarlet Witch beyond merely smooshing the cheeks of her adoring sons.

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Withcould stand apart from the series that spawned it.

“There were questions about it, whether that should happen,” Bettany said. “Whether it opened up too much for the MCU, whether they wanted to do it later. I don’t know. But I remember having this conversation with , and he said, ‘You and have done such a great job at making me care about Vision.

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I really don’t think you should distract from that by giving the audience that at the end of the . It will just fundamentally all become about—Marvel promoted it as a trilogy capper, so it’s questionable whether anyone really thought it was supposed to—Olsen still appears in the sequel series.

Scarlet Witch appears in shots taken fromto emotionally connect the two series, and, bewilderingly, a post-credits sequence following the series finale shows her being seemingly resurrected by Doctor Doom , with the villain saying, “Your power will be mine,” which bodes ill for any Maximoff family reunion down the line.