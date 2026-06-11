Paul Anthony Kelly Joins Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid's Secret

Canadian breakout star Paul Anthony Kelly is cast as a mysterious billionaire in the R-rated sequel The Housemaid's Secret, starring alongside Sydney Sweeney and Kirsten Dunst.

The cinematic landscape is buzzing with the announcement of a high-profile casting decision for one of the most anticipated sequels of the upcoming years. Paul Anthony Kelly , a Canadian actor who has rapidly ascended the ranks of Hollywood stardom, has been officially cast in a pivotal role alongside the immensely talented Sydney Sweeney .

The project in question is The Housemaid's Secret, a gritty, R-rated thriller that serves as the successor to last year's unexpected sleeper hit, The Housemaid. This sequel aims to build upon the tension and mystery established in the original film, promising a more intense and mature narrative that explores the dark underbelly of wealth and power. Paul Anthony Kelly comes into this project with significant momentum following his breakout performance in FX's American Love Story.

In that series, which drew inspiration from real-life events, Kelly made his professional screen debut portraying John F. Kennedy Jr. opposite Sarah Pidgeon, who played Carolyn Bessette. His ability to capture the nuance and public persona of such a historical figure immediately caught the attention of industry insiders and audiences alike. This role marked his very first foray into acting, a rare feat for someone entering the industry at such a high level.

Furthermore, his talent has earned him the admiration of legendary creator Ryan Murphy, with whom Kelly is slated to collaborate once again for the thirteenth season of the iconic anthology series American Horror Story. This sequence of high-profile roles suggests that Kelly is being positioned as a major new force in contemporary cinema and television.

In The Housemaid's Secret, Kelly will step into the shoes of Douglas Garrick, a character described as a billionaire whose immense wealth masks a series of disturbing secrets. The plot centers on the complex relationship between Garrick and his housemaid, Millie, played by Sydney Sweeney.

However, Millie is far from a typical domestic worker; she is a secret vigilante who navigates the treacherous waters of the elite with her own hidden agenda. The tension is further amplified by the presence of Wendy, Garrick's wife, portrayed by the acclaimed Kirsten Dunst. The narrative setup is particularly ominous, as Millie is strictly forbidden from seeing Wendy, and the household contains a locked room that harbors terrible secrets.

This dynamic creates a claustrophobic atmosphere of suspense, where the boundaries between employer and employee are blurred by mutual distrust and hidden motives. The film also sees the return of Michele Morrone, who reprises his role as Enzo Accardi, a close friend and ally to Millie. Morrone's presence adds another layer of chemistry to the cast, ensuring that the emotional stakes remain high as Millie delves deeper into the mysteries of the Garrick estate.

The decision to make the film R-rated indicates that the creators are not shying away from the visceral and psychological elements of the story, likely incorporating themes of obsession, betrayal, and social class conflict that were hinted at in the first installment. By combining the star power of Sweeney and Dunst with the fresh energy of Kelly, the production is crafting a potent ensemble capable of delivering a sophisticated psychological thriller.

Fans and critics are already speculating on how the sequel will expand the lore of the original movie while introducing these new, complex characters. The anticipation is heightened by the specific release date, as the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. This strategic placement puts it right in the heart of the winter movie season, where atmospheric thrillers often find their strongest audience.

As production progresses, more details are expected to emerge regarding the specific nature of the locked room and the true identity of the vigilante operating within the walls of the billionaire's mansion. For now, the pairing of Paul Anthony Kelly and Sydney Sweeney stands as one of the most intriguing collaborations of the year, promising a cinematic experience that is as thrilling as it is mysterious





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Paul Anthony Kelly Sydney Sweeney The Housemaid's Secret Thriller Movies Kirsten Dunst

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