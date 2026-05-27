Paul Anthony Kelly Is So JFK Jr.-Coded in His Car Coat and Tie

The “Love Story” star understands this outfit formula better than anyone

. Backwards hats, sweater vests, and casual businesswear abounds in the streets of the Big Apple, and I could swear that even more men seem to have picked up frisbee since then, too.

, had a strong sense of personal style, and it doesn’t hurt to take notes from his wardrobe every now and again. Perhaps nobody knows this better than—so believably, in fact, that fans can’t help but draw comparisons between the two every time the actor steps out.founder’s classic suiting in a full fit from Ferragamo. The look consisted of a white button-up and matching slacks, with an olive overcoat and tie for two contrasting pops of color.

The coat was defined by black leather straps along the popped collar, which Kelly matched with his inky loafers. Once he was on set, Kelly wore another low-key, but equally Kennedy-esque ensemble. The outfit consisted of a navy knit sweater paired with matching dark-blue slacks—both courtesy of Ferragamo again—and he popped on some black accessories for good measure, including leather Chelsea boots and round sunglasses.

All these men may be trying to emulate JFK Jr., but nobody understands the formula quite as well as Kelly.





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