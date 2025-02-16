Paul and Wembanyama Disqualified from Skills Challenge for 'Loophole' Attempt

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama's innovative strategy in the Kia Skills Challenge backfired, leading to their disqualification after the first round. The Spurs duo attempted to exploit a perceived loophole in the rules by focusing solely on passing drills and forgoing shot attempts.

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama 's attempt to win the Kia Skills Challenge ended in disqualification after they found themselves disqualified from the competition after the first round for failing to complete their sequence with three valid shot attempts. In the finals of the Kia Skills Challenge , they finished with a time of 1:00.03, but the event didn't end without mild controversy.

Paul and Wembanyama thought they found a loophole in the rules in the obstacle course that features players speeding through stations with various passing and shooting drills.Instead of attempting to sink those balls, Team Spurs tossed them in the general direction of the basket without trying to connect. Their effort to speed up the finish to their opening round went for naught. With the disqualification, Paul has now gone six times in the Skills Challenge without a win, and his six appearances are two more than any other player and twice as many as any player all-time besides retired Spurs legend Tony Parker, per ESPN Research. 'We tried something that we thought could win to see if we had the best time,' said Paul, who pled Team Spurs' case to officials in the aftermath of the disqualification. Interestingly, Green mentioned that Wembanyama asked multiple league officials before the competition about the legality of their strategy of not taking shots. But according to Skills Challenge rules, players need to take a maximum three valid attempts and move on after a make or the three attempts. 'I mean, if the challenge let's us do that, there's a loophole,' said Wembanyama, who said it was his idea to utilize Team Spurs' non-shooting tactic.'It means we're not a problem.





