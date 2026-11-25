Big Brother alum Paul Abrahamian joins the cast of House of Villains, where fans debate his villain status while he brings his signature 'oddities' and rough gameplay style to the new competition.

Paul Abrahamian, who made a name for himself on two seasons of “ Big Brother,” was raised in Tarzana and earned a degree in philosophy from Pepperdine University.

Paul Abrahamian, who appeared on two seasons of ‘Big Brother,’ returned to reality television this year on ‘House of Villains. ’ Though Abrahamian was known on ‘Big Brother’ for his rough style of play, some fans online questioned the label of villain.

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‘WHAT?! That’s impossible. You’re one of my favs and my hubby’s too,’ wrote one fan. He once had a clothing line called Deadskull and now buys and sells ‘oddities,’ the term for peculiar, if notThis February, a new set of reality TV stars took center stage to vie for the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” — and $200,000.

The cast for “House of Villains” featured notorious philanderer Tom Sandoval of “Vanderpump Rules,” Christine Quinn — the self-identified “sarcastic bitch” of “Selling Sunset” — and Paul Abrahamian, a heavily tattooed and strongly bearded two-time “Big Brother” runner-up.

“Big Brother” is known for encouraging toxic alliances and rewarding psychological manipulation. Abrahamian placed second in 2016 and 2017, winning $50,000 both times and gaining a reputation as what Reddit users called a backstabber and bully. It was this rough style of play that earned him a spot on the third season of “House of Villains.

”Less than 10 minutes into the show, Abrahamian arrives at the mansion ready to play his part in a spiked necklace, dangling earring and oversized belt chain — a look one castmate described as “low-budget Captain Hook. ” Before going inside, Abrahamian grabs what he calls his “treasure chest” from the trunk of a black Escalade.

“I had to bring my trinkets,” Abrahamian quips as he sets the metal box down in the foyer. He describes the contents as “a little Victorian haunted doll, maybe a fossil, maybe a tooth, maybe a bone. ”“These are like my emotional support haunted objects,” he adds.

“I don’t go anywhere without them. ”During a routine check of international mail at a processing center in Buenos Aires on Dec. 13, 2022, customs agents intercepted a U.S.-bound package that appeared to contain a human skull. Described on a form by the sender as a “Spiderman craft” and “toy,” the parcel was turned over to law enforcement. Authorities found a Spider-Man mask.

But behind it, wrapped in gauze and a wool cap, was the mummified skull of a young boy — eyelashes and a tuft of red-orange hair still attached. A source familiar with the investigation, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, suggested the head may have been stolen from one of the decommissioned necropolises around the city. At cemeteries like Chacarita, the largest in Buenos Aires, it’s not uncommon to see exposed caskets, bone bags and urns.

The skull was sent to Equipo Argentino de Antropología Forense, a nonprofit scientific organization focused on recovering, identifying and returning missing persons, for further testing. The efforts were ultimately inconclusive and did not lead to a positive identification.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Federal Police attempted to identify the sender, but found the identification number given to the post office belonged to an uninvolvedindividual with no connection to the case, likely chosen at random. The name used by the sender, Gustavo Damamio, did not appear in any Argentine records, and was suspected to be fake. As shown in photos of the package taken by investigators, the addressee was a “Paul Adrahamian” at an apartment address in Brooklyn, New York.

A former girlfriend confirmed to The Times that it’s the same address where she was living with Abrahamian at the time. When asked via email about the boy’s skull, Abrahamian replied, “The situation referenced in Argentina is inaccurate. I had no involvement in that matter, and it does not reflect my work in any way. ” Abrahamian grew up in Tarzana and describes himself as a curious and creative kid who loved “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

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” and “The Guinness Book of World Records” as well as fashion, music, art and, eventually — to the chagrin of his conservative Armenian family — tattoos. Abrahamian graduated with a degree in philosophy from Pepperdine University and started a clothing line called Deadskull Apparel. While playing in a rock band, he caught the eye of a casting director who asked for his business card.

When Abrahamian received an email from CBS inviting him to interview for “Big Brother,” he thought it had to be fake. He didn’t set out to become a “TV person,” Abrahamian told me, so he stepped away from reality TV after his second season of “Big Brother.

”He moved to New York, where he started producing dubstep music tracks, gained a following on social media under the handle Deadskull, and leaned into what he’s described in his Instagram bio as “rare artifacts, esoteric art and odd history. ”As the great-grandson of Armenian genocide survivors and antique dealers, he comes from a long line of collectors — those who understand, as he put it, the importance of physical items in preserving stories of the past.

As a kid, Abrahamian remembered, he collected rocks and, later, trinkets or art from his travels. He went on to scour estate sales and antique houses for items to preserve, collect and, eventually, sell — diving headfirst into the world of “oddities. ” Oddities is an umbrella term that includes peculiar, if not macabre, collectibles.

Tracing its origins back to the cabinets of curiosities considered predecessors to modern museums, the oddities community includes collectors of things like roadkill taxidermy, bones, antiquated medical devices and “murderabilia” of infamous crime cases. During his “Big Brother” years, Abrahamian ran a retail space inside the Mystic Museum in Burbank, where fans could meet him while shopping for antique medical devices and poison bottles.

He also sells at pop-up events like the traveling Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the largest of its kind in the world. In 2026, nearly 45 different events have regularly drawn more than 10,000 attendees and 200 vendors.

When “House of Villains” premiered, the expo’s Facebook account promoted Abrahamian as a “dear friend and longtime Oddities Flea Market vendor,” noting he would appear at an event in San Diego in the spring with his “rare, unusual and wonderfully peculiar antiques and oddities. ” In an earlier interview, Abrahamian had emphasized the importance of “restoring, preserving and archiving” historical artifacts and antiques that he said primarily come from educational or academic institutions.

In a later email, he said his work often involves items that have passed through many hands and are more than a century old — items that he said, without proper care, are frequently lost, damaged or discarded.

“I’ve also contributed to restoration work in institutional settings, including assisting with the preservation of historical specimens at a medical university in Armenia, where they continue to be used and studied by both students and professors,” Abrahamian continued. Text messages shared with The Times raise questions about Abrahamian’s approach to the human remains he buys, restores, sells and collects.

Abrahamian — who in one text called himself “the walking embodiment of death” — appears to brag about his ability to procure and transport these items. In a group chat from October 2023, Abrahamian sent a selfie from an airport in a red hoodie, tortoise-shell sunglasses and chunky rings thrown up in a peace sign.

“Literally 8 human skulls in my carry on, 9 grams of weed, tripping balls,” Abrahamian texted. “Through security in a breeze and they even said ‘have a safe flight baby,’” he continued. “Bags didn’t even get second screened LMAOO. ” These texts were shared by a member of the group chat, who confirmed the phone number belonged to Abrahamian.

“i have literally LITERALLY flown with a human fetal skeleton... everytime I fly from LA to NYC and vice versa there is a minimum of 2 human skulls with me no one has ever asked me” Abrahamian did not answer questions about airport screening directly, but in his written reply said, “I take sourcing seriously and only engage with materials that I understand to be legally obtained and handled appropriately. ”In September 2024, other messages from Abrahamian chronicled his journey home from Armenia with what he’d described to his then-girlfriend as a child’s heart.

He sent photos of what appears to be a heart cling-wrapped and hidden inside a sandwich. At 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 20, after arriving back in the States, he texted, “the ❤️ is in its wet home. ” Abrahamian did not respond to questions about the heart. Abrahamian’s work is also well documented on social media.

On his private Instagram account @deadskullcurio, which also functions as a business page, Abrahamian shares new acquisitions and items available for purchase by people whom he calls “18+ creeps only. ” In April 2022, an account called @pervertedsmut tagged Abrahamian in a photo of what appears to be the improperly developed remains of conjoined twin fetuses; organs spill out of the connected chest and stomach cavity.

“Had the pleasure of watching @deadskullcurio restore these extraordinary specimens that were neglected,” the caption reads. “This is science. This is art. Just a reminder to be thankful for who you are and what you have.

”There are two comments on the post. One post using Abrahamian’s Instagram handle says: “😍😍 love how all this turned out 👏🔥. ”For the most part, it is legal to possess, trade and transport human remains in the U.S., though some states make it a felony to import or export remains across state lines for any reason other than a funeral or to an educational institution. Other states ban the buying and selling of human remains for oddities collection.

In New York, state law restricts the commercial display of human remains to those with a permit from the Department of Health. However, the law accounts for a number of exemptions, including for remains more than 100 years old, consisting solely of hair or teeth, displayed in a museum, or considered a religious object. California does not have explicit laws governing the possession or trafficking of non-Native American human remains intended for collection.

Internationally, the laws around importing and exporting human remains are a “complex mess, ” said Ryan Seidemann, a former assistant attorney general in Louisiana, who spearheaded a state law that restricts the import or export of human remains for other than funeral or educational uses. While most countries have a standard protocol for returning a recently deceased body, there is typically little guidance outside of a funeral context.

Seidemann, who has traveled internationally with remains, noted TSA agents don’t often ask for paperwork — even when he can assume they see skulls on the X-ray. In an email, a TSA spokesperson noted they screen all carry-on and checked baggage.

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“You may bring human bones through a TSA checkpoint if properly documented and packaged, but you should check with the airline, and relevant authorities before traveling as some human remains may be subject to state, local or international laws and regulations. ” Four ex-girlfriends, who all identify as Indigenous, said in interviews that they were concerned about Abrahamian’s collection and struggled to reconcile its contents with their own identities.

Anuhea, who asked to be identified with only her first name, dated Abrahamian starting in 2020. She is Hawaiian, born and raised in Oahu. Coming from a culture that considers bones to be sacred, Anuhea said that many of their fights would stem from conversations about the ethics and racial implications of his work.

One time, during a debate over the British Museum’s refusal to return a set of Maori heads to New Zealand, Anuhea remembers being shocked to learn that Abrahamian agreed with the decision to prioritize preservation and education over repatriation.

“It made me feel like the bones in his cabinet,” she said. Abrahamian did not respond directly when asked about the Maori heads and museum. Deanna, who dated Abrahamian from 2021 to 2023, recalled similar conversations. Deanna, who asked to be identified with only her first name, also is Armenian, and met Abrahamian on social media while reaching out to Armenian celebrities for help with war-relief efforts.

It was in Armenia where they met for the first time in person. When Deanna moved in with him in New York, she learned the extent of his human remains collection.

“How would you feel if someone had Armenian skulls, from the Armenian genocide? ” Deanna remembered asking him later in the relationship. According to Deanna, she was sitting with Abrahamian on the couch of their Bushwick apartment — which he later described to The Times as a “boutique museum” — when she glanced at his phone and saw a photo of a skull.

“He was just going off about how excited he was about it, because it was ‘so sick’ and ‘nobody has anything like this,’” Deanna said, using air quotes. She recalled seeing a small skull with hair attached. Abrahamian did not respond to a request for comment on conversations related by Deanna. Books from the personal collection of Paul Abrahamian.

He has made a specialty of collecting and selling unusual items known as “oddities. ”Later, after the package had been seized, the package with the boy’s skull hidden under the Spider-Man mask, articles began to appear on Argentinian news sites. Some described the intended recipient as a Brooklyn-based reality television star. Others named Abrahamian outright.

On their next trip to Los Angeles, Deanna recalled going with Abrahamian to meet a lawyer for advice. He suggested Abrahamian stay under the radar as it was unlikely the story would make it out of Argentina. The lawyer was right: The story was never covered by U.S. or English-language media, and no one was ever prosecuted in the case. Most of his fans likely remain unaware of the controversy.

His most recent ex-girlfriend, Nicole, shared texts that showed Abrahamian hurling expletive-filled insults at her. She said the behavior escalated after Abrahamian was emboldened by being cast on “House of Villains. ”As far as reality television archetypes go, the villain is one of the oldest. Some wear the label proudly and claim their behavior to be strategic, that they are simply acting a role.

Others break the fourth wall to blame a “bad edit” for negative public perception. That gives fans permission to separate the art from the artist. It’s easier to dismiss bad behavior when it’s filtered through an unreliable lens. When Abrahamian announced on Instagram that he was joining the cast, fans questioned the label of “villain.

” “WHAT?! That’s impossible. You’re one of my favs and my hubby’s too,” wrote one fan. And perhaps most insightful:Now, with the season over, his redemption arc appears to be in the works.

Examples from social media:Was his return to reality TV a good decision? If the metric is entertainment value, perhaps. Like his fans, Abrahamian doesn’t necessarily see himself as a villain.

“I played the game how it needs to be played, and I made it to the end,” Abrahamian laughed when we spoke about it. “Isn’t that the whole f— point? ” He was talking about “Big Brother,” but the same sentiment applies to “House of Villains,” where Abrahamian placed fifth in the finale. It’s true that Abrahamian was approached for other reality competition shows during his 10-year hiatus — including some more “wholesome” shows.

But that wasn’t necessarily what Abrahamian was looking for. It was the willingness of “House of Villains” to celebrate the often-maligned archetype that convinced Abrahamian to come out of retirement. As Abrahamian joked in his opening segment, “Am I a little manipulative? Maybe.

But would you really be watching this show, if you didn’t want to see someone be a little manipulative? ” After a show like “Big Brother,” where players are coming in with different expectations and thresholds, the out-in-the-open approach of “House of Villains” appealed to Abrahamian. He described a consensus among the cast that he said felt like improv.

Since the show, Abrahamian has returned to Los Angeles, where he’s resumed attending oddities fairs and influencer events, and even appeared as a guest on the latest season of “Big Brother. ” Fans have expressed hopes he’ll be cast to appear on Peacock’s “The Traitors” next — encouraging him to lean even further into his freshly crowned designation as one of the top five villains on reality TV.

“Being a villain is a spectrum, just like anything else,” Abrahamian told me. “Where do I fall on this spectrum? ” he laughed.

“Well, it depends who you ask. ”For decades, he grieved his missing child.

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