Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo's American Costume Jewelry Legacy

Italian art collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo preserves over 1000 American costume jewelry pieces, tracing economic and cultural history through accessible 20th century adornments.

Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo approaches her wardrobe with a distinct methodology that prioritizes adornment over fabric. The prominent Italian contemporary art collector and founder of the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo constructs her outfits by starting with her extensive collection of 20th century American costume jewelry. She selects pieces from her earlobes, neck, or wrist and then builds the rest of the ensemble outward to complement the selected accessories. This unique styling process ensures that the jewelry remains the focal point of her appearance for important events and daily wear alike.

Curating Over 1,000 American Jewelry Pieces

Sandretto Re Rebaudengo possesses more than 1,000 brooches, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings within her personal archive. Every single item in this massive collection originates from the United States, with the earliest pieces dating back to approximately 1929. She began acquiring these items in the late 1980s when individual jewels cost as little as $10. Her dedication to this niche is evident in the fact that she wears these pieces repeatedly and has had them immortalized in a dedicated coffee table book. The collection includes works by notable designers such as William de Lillo, Miriam Haskell, and Iradj Moini.

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The Economics of Affordable 20th Century Adornments

The collection highlights a significant shift in the economic landscape of jewelry consumption before and after the Great Depression and World War II. Prior to these events, the jewelry industry catered predominantly to a male customer base, leaving women unable to afford purchases for themselves. Women typically received pieces as gifts from fathers, husbands, or brothers, which limited their ability to choose items based on personal style. The material shortages during World War II forced the industry to replace precious metals like gold and silver with alternative materials such as pewter, brass, copper, wood, and Bakelite.

Sandretto Re Re Rebaudengo describes these items as democratic objects because they allowed women to use their own money to buy jewelry they loved. This accessibility democratized fashion and allowed for greater personal expression. The collection serves as a map of US history, reflecting the economic realities and social changes of the past century. By focusing on these affordable materials, the collector preserves a narrative that is distinct from traditional luxury markets that focus on carats and precious stones.

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Innovative Designers and Their American Legacy

The artisans behind these pieces often emigrated to the US before establishing their businesses, bringing European techniques to American markets. William de Lillo, for instance, was Belgian and worked at prestigious houses like Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Harry Winston before founding his own company in 1968 with designer Robert Clark. His work for Sandretto Re Rebaudengo includes over 100 pieces characterized by playful, gaudy, and eccentric styles. These designs range from cascading gold necklaces inspired by Egyptian Pharaohs to enormous scarab brooches.

Miriam Haskell, who was Russian, had Coco Chanel as one of her most important clients and created emerald and crystal pieces in the 1960s. Gustavo Trifari, who was Italian, launched his company in 1910 and produced the beloved Jelly Belly brooch series. Sandretto Re Re Rebaudengo highlights the Trifari Jelly Belly series, which features small animals with trunks made from aviation-grade acrylic originally used in World War II cockpit windows. These pieces demonstrate the high level of craftsmanship and innovation that went into costume jewelry.

Contemporary Relevance of Vintage Maximalism

Modern luxury fashion houses are increasingly returning to the maximalist proportions seen in these vintage costume jewels. Designers like Matthieu Blazy for Chanel have introduced flower pom-pom earrings, while Saint Laurent has featured Catholic kitsch clip-ons in enamel and glass. Sandretto Re Re Rebaudengo views these vintage items not merely as fashion accessories but as independent works of art. Her approach to dressing, which involves commissioning custom dresses to match specific brooches, underscores the artistic value she places on these objects.

She resides in an ornate home in Turin, Italy, where she continues to curate and wear her collection. Her other home in Venice was designed by film director Luca Guadagnino, further connecting her to the cultural landscape. By preserving and wearing these American costume jewelry pieces, Sandretto Re Re Rebaudengo ensures that their historical and artistic significance remains visible. Her collection stands as a testament to the enduring appeal and cultural importance of accessible, innovative design.