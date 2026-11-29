Here are the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers who won't be suiting up for their Week 12 matchup.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New England Patriots have lost their last two games and suffered some more major injuries to their offense, and yet, they remain right in the conversation for the AFC playoffs. The same can't be said for the Los Angeles Chargers, who lost their first eight games of the season.

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Both sides will be doing battle on Sunday and a win for the Patriots could really cement them into the thick of the wild card discussion. With DeVito getting the bump up to QB1, that means that rookie Behren Morton will be the backup quarterback and will make his NFL debut should he come into the game. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who was questionable with a knee injury, will play.