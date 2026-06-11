Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson hospitalized with unexplained neurological symptoms

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson says he was hospitalized for several days with an unusual medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms that affected his strength and coordination.

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson announced Friday that he was hospitalized for several days with an unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms.

The 24-year-old said the episode has affected his strength, coordination and some of his physical functions. He said the cause of the condition remains unknown and unexplainable even though testing results came back positive and reassuring. Henderson revealed the situation in a statement posted on X. He said he underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation during his hospitalization. He added that he will keep working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on his recovery.

Also read Mysterious TreyVeon Henderson illness could be tied to ‘adversity’

Patriots Running Back Misses Packers Game

Henderson said his health and long-term well-being remain his foremost priorities. He stated he is committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. The announcement came after he had been listed on the Patriots injury report with an illness, though the full extent of the issue was not known until now. The news likely means Henderson will miss this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

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He already sat out last week's game with what was described as an illness, and the situation has lingered for more than a week. Green Bay visits New England in a Week 9 matchup that has been framed as a must-win game for the Patriots. Henderson, 24, is in his second NFL season after the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

As a rookie last season he ran for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 35 catches for 221 yards and a receiving touchdown. He led the Patriots in total offensive yards and helped the team reach a Super Bowl berth. In six games this season, Henderson has 52 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught five passes for 45 yards.

Team Run Game Struggles Without Henderson

It was expected he would eventually take over as the team's starter ahead of Rhamondre Stevenson, though that has not yet happened. New England has used Corey Kiner as the second-string back behind Stevenson, but the run game has remained lackluster without Henderson available. In his statement, Henderson thanked his wife for being by his side throughout the ordeal.

He also thanked his family, loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, his agent, his medical team, teammates and everyone who has offered prayers, encouragement and support. He asked for continued prayers and privacy as he focuses on his health and recovery. Henderson also spoke about his faith, saying he wants to thank Jesus for giving him a peace that surpasses all understanding.

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Henderson Cites Biblical Faith and Peace

He wrote that his heart rejoices in the Lord and is at peace knowing that He is always faithful. He cited Romans 8:28, saying that all things work together for good to those who love God and are called according to His purpose. He added that the purpose of trials in life is not to drive people away from God but to bring them closer. He closed by writing, May God's Will be done, not mine.

The Patriots have not announced a timeline for his return as he continues his recovery with specialists and physical therapists.