Patriots' season on the brink as Drake Maye's injury could keep him out for rest of 2026 season

Drake Maye could miss the rest of the season after a lower-leg injury on an Aidan Hutchinson sack during the New England Patriots' loss in Munich.

NFL Week 10 Sunday takeaways: Bengals look unbeatable, Chiefs are scary again, DeMeco Ryans is on the hot seat Defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks don't have a Drew Lock vs Sam Darnold quarterback controversy – yetAaron Rodgers, Steelers totally tank in primetime as Cincinnati Bengals roll to 38-18 Scorigami win49ers offense puts up over 580 yards against a bad Cowboys defense behind a Christian McCaffrey masterclass Mike Vrabel doesn't want Patriots to 'b---h and complain' but he b----es and complains about his players a lot Raiders fans stayed seated when Fernando Mendoza scored so his wheelchair bound mom could see him celebrateMassive fire erupts outside MetLife Stadium after Bills defeat Jets in Week 10 NFL legend's son makes incredible one-handed catch to help high school win championship in Pennsylvania Seahawks receiver Tory Horton made one of the smartest plays you'll ever see in Seattle's win over Las VegasKirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are reunited and it feels so good after win over Green Bay PackersUSC great Keyshawn Johnson calls for Lincoln Riley's job: 'Time to find somebody else'Mary Peltola claims victory in uncalled Alaska Senate race as John Fetterman issues warningNYC DSA urges AOC to run for president while planning to take over City CouncilWhy this software engineer is taking a week off work to play GTA VIMike Vrabel, Rhamondre, DeVito & more REACT to Patriots' TOUGH loss to Lions in Germany Mike Vrabel, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tommy DeVito and more react to the New England Patriots' loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany.

They discuss the team's performance, Drake Maye's injury and key takeaways from the matchup.were in the Super Bowl merely nine months ago. On Monday morning, they find themselves on the brink of complete disaster. Drake Maye is expected to miss significant time due to a lower-leg injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss against the Detroit Lions in Munich, according to multiple reports. TheTHE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE.

Also read Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson Injured in Patriots-Lions Game in Germany

DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW! This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye walks on the sideline after an injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The injury occurred early in the Patriots’ 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. Maye was trying to avoid a sack when he ran into the arms of Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Maye went down and was seen limping off the field and into the locker room.

Advertisement

Ironically, Hutchinson also suffered a significant knee injury when he leaped and pumped his fist to celebrate the sack. His knee buckled on the way down and he is feared to be out for the rest of the season. The Patriots put Tommy DeVito into the game. He was 12-of-24 for 81 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

The New England offense sputtered and couldn’t really get anything going as Jared Goff threw for 303 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.said Maye"couldn’t play, couldn’t run, couldn’t do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute, or function at that level.

" New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during an NFL football game in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.was also brought up during Vrabel’s postgame press conference. The FOX broadcast also mentioned the tackle when it came to Maye’s injury.

"I'm not going to assume there was something there," Vrabel said. "However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game.

Advertisement

"win over the New York Jets increased the Patriots’ deficit in the AFC East. The Patriots are four games behind the Bills in the loss column. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Patriots will have a bye week in Week 11 before going on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers.