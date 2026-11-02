Patriots Roster Moves Raise Questions About Treveyon Henderson's Future

New England Patriots add Lan Larison amid Treveyon Henderson's injury woes, sparking speculation about his role and potential trade before the November deadline.

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson faces an uncertain role as the team navigates a crowded backfield during his sophomore season. The 24-year-old, who established himself as an electric offensive weapon last year, has seen his workload diminish significantly due to a high ankle sprain and an illness. After starting the season with promise, Henderson has logged only 52 carries for 203 rushing yards and one touchdown across six games. His usage has dropped to just 32 percent of offensive snaps, with five receptions adding another 45 yards to his stat line.

Declining Production Amidst Injury Setbacks

Henderson struggled with an injury during practice early in the season, forcing him to miss the opening game. He returned for Week 2, showcasing his breakaway speed with a long touchdown run, before falling back into a production rut. The situation worsened in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders when he suffered a high ankle sprain. Although he practiced shortly after the injury, his snap count remained limited. He played against the New York Jets, carrying the ball seven times for 31 yards, but managed only 13 total offensive snaps in a Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears later that month.

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Coaching Staff Defends Rotational Strategy

Head coach Mike Vrabel and running backs coach Tony Dews have defended the decision to limit Henderson's touches, citing the natural flow of games and situational needs. Vrabel noted that the team utilized specific packages and personnel groupings, emphasizing that Henderson would contribute significantly down the stretch. Dews explained that the rotation aims to distribute reps among three capable players, with short drives and two-minute situations often driving snap counts. This approach has allowed Rhamondre Stevenson to shine while giving Corey Kiner a step up in the hierarchy, leading to questions about Henderson's long-term viability in the offense.

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Roster Flexibility and The Lan Larison Addition

The Patriots further complicated Henderson's situation by elevating practice squad running back Lan Larison to the active roster ahead of a road test against the Miami Dolphins. Henderson was listed as questionable and subsequently downgraded to out, leaving the team with only Stevenson and Kiner on the active list. Instead of using an elevation slot for the immediate matchup, New England signed Larison directly, bypassing two remaining elevation opportunities. This move ensures the team will have four running backs on the 53-man roster when fully healthy, providing flexibility that Vrabel described as beneficial for future scheduling and injury management.

Trade Speculation and Deadline Implications

With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, questions have arisen regarding whether the Patriots might move Henderson. While running backs coach Tony Dews laughed off the idea of a trade recently, the roster moves and Henderson's diminished role suggest internal shifts in priority. Larison, an undrafted free agent who showed promise in 2025, now competes for time in a cycle that Dews highlighted. This increased competition raises concerns that Henderson's playing time could shrink further, especially if his illness persists. The strategic decision to sign Larison rather than rely on temporary elevations indicates the team is prioritizing depth and long-term flexibility over Henderson's immediate resurgence.