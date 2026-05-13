Patriots Rookie Quintayvious Hutchins Charged with Domestic Assault and Battery

Former Boston College football player Quintayvious Hutchins, a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft, has been charged with domestic assault and battery on a family/household member.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) of Boston College works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Imagesin the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, was charged with domestic assault and battery on a family/household member. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday, WBZ reported first, and he was arraigned Wednesday morning in Newton District Court, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. Hutchins was released on ‘personal recognizance’ and will return to court for the next hearing on the case.

BREAKING: Quintayvious Hutchins, Patriots rookie and former Boston College football player, appears to be charged with domestic assault and battery on a family/household member.

"We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins," the Patriots wrote in a statement. "We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.

" Hutchins, a Bessemer, Ala. , native started his career in Chestnut Hill, Mass. , in 2021 but did not start until his redshirt-junior campaign in 2024. In his final two seasons on the Heights, the edge rusher made 16 starts with 23 total appearances, in which he registered 66 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and 15 quarterback hurries.

Hutchins was one of four Eagles selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, including offensive lineman Jude Bowry (Buffalo Bills), offensive lineman Logan Taylor (Los Angeles Chargers), and wide receiver Lewis Bond (Houston Texans), all of whom were captains for BC last year as well. No further details have been reported, and Hutchins’ camp has yet to make any formal statement on the charges against him.

Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.

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