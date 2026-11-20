Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a fractured right fibula in Week 10 and will miss much of the rest of the 2026 season, while wide receiver A.J. Brown is out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has a fractured right fibula and will miss much of the remainder of the 2026 season, if not the rest of it, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss.

Maye will not need surgery and avoided ligament damage, leaving open a possible return late in the season if New England stays in playoff contention. The injury occurred on the opening drive of New England's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Initial fears were that Maye had suffered a broken ankle, which would have ended his season. He remained in Germany on Monday while the team returned to the United States.

Also read The confusion around Drake Maye’s injury is causing panic and anger

Patriots Add A.J. Brown Hamstring Injury Update

The Patriots also learned that wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks because of a hamstring injury. Brown left the team's 35-10 loss to the Lions in the third quarter. New England acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June for a future first-round and fifth-round pick.

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Brown has been limited to four games this season due to a high-ankle sprain, an ankle injury and a knee injury, plus the hamstring issue. He has recorded just 11 receptions for 128 yards and zero touchdowns. The Eagles traded him to the Patriots in the offseason. Maye, the runner-up for the 2025 NFL MVP Award, has totaled 2,330 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 97.0 passer rating this season while completing 65.6% of his passes.

He has also rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Tommy DeVito entered the game at quarterback for New England after Maye got hurt. The Patriots must manage their injured reserve designations carefully. Normally, both Maye and Brown would be IR candidates, but New England has already used five of its allotted eight return designations from the IR for the regular season.

Injury Designations Create Roster Dilemmas For Patriots

The team appears to have booked two more for Alijah Vera-Tucker and Romeo Doubs on their way back, leaving just one more open. With TreVeyon Henderson also hurt, the Patriots will have to decide whether Maye and Brown can go on IR and leave room for others to return.

New England's offense ranks 12th in the NFL in total yards at 347.6 per game, 14th in passing yards at 233.6 per game, 15th in rushing yards at 114.0 per game and 18th in points at 22.1 per game. The Patriots are 5-5 and have lost three of their four games. They have a bye this week. They sit one game behind the Cleveland Browns, who are 6-4, for the third AFC wild card seed.

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The confusion around Maye's injury has caused panic and anger among fans, and the NFL blasted Mike Florio's inappropriate Mike Vrabel-Hitler joke. Additional headlines include Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings, the Ravens making a roster move on Marlon Humphrey after his Baltimore Criminals remark, and the 49ers and Vikings taking opposite approaches to preparing for Mexico City altitude.