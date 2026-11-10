Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Dealing with Knee Tendon Issue

The New England Patriots' top running back injured his knee in a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson makes a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Rhamondre Stevenson is reportedly dealing with a knee tendon issue, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added that the injury will not require surgery, with Stevenson expected to recover through rest and rehabilitation. Following their trip to Munich, Germany, for a matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Patriots will have their Week 11 bye. A much-needed reset that could give Stevenson time to recover.

Also read These Are the Three Factors That Will Crush Packers Against Patriots

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs the ball during the third quarter Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectA potential absence for Stevenson would be another major blow to a Patriots offense that can't seem to catch a break. New England lost top wide receiver A.J.

Brown to a high ankle sprain in its season opener, forcing him to miss four games on injured reserve. He has since missed two additional games while dealing with a knee flare-up tied to a reported degenerative knee condition. Romeo Doubs also remains on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

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Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is examined by medical staff in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The injuries extend to the offensive line, where starting right guard Mike Onwenu and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker are both on injured reserve with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Backup guardWith injuries continuing to pile up at running back, wide receiver, and along the offensive line, the Patriots' offense has been left with fewer reliable options to work with. Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye hands off the ball to running back Corey Kiner against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With TreVeyon Henderson missing New England's last two games due to illness and recently releasing a statement regarding his health, Their next options at running back are Corey Kiner, Lan Larison, and Terrell Jennings, who is currently on the practice squad.has proven to be a serviceable downhill runner for New England. His 50 carries for 244 yards and one touchdown give him the team's highest yards-per-carry average at 4.9.

Larison, a 2025 undrafted free agent from UC Davis, has seen limited NFL action, appearing in just three games. Jennings, a 2024 UDFA, appeared in 10 games for New England during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, rushing 36 times for 106 yards and a score. Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

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Peter Gigliotti is a beat writer for Patriots On SI and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where he earned degrees in journalism and sports communication and media. He served as a contributing reporter for the Good Five Cent Cigar, URI’s student newspaper, and gained experience through internships with WPRI-12, NBC 10 WJAR, and the Section 10 Podcast.

He also runs PatsWithPete, a New England Patriots-focused content platform where he covers the team, providing analysis and short-form video content across multiple social media platforms.