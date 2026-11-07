Patriots RB Henderson reveals he is in the hospital undergoing tests for neurological symptoms

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson revealed he has spent several days in the hospital undergoing tests to determine the cause of unexplained neurological symptoms that have affected his strength and coordination

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson on Friday revealed he has spent several days in the hospital undergoing tests to determine the cause of unexplained neurological symptoms that have affected his strength and coordination.

While the tests results have been what he called “reassuring” in coming back positive, the cause of the medical condition remains unknown, Henderson said in a“I will continue working closely with my specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination and some of my physical functions,” Henderson wrote.

Also read Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson hospitalized with unexplained neurological symptoms

“I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities. ” The 24-year-old Henderson has not practiced since Oct. 29, when he was listed as having an illness, and was ruled out of playing in 24-19 win over Miami on Sunday. The second-year NFL player has been limited to 203 yards rushing and a touchdown, with 45 yards receiving, in six games this season.

That’s a considerable drop off for a player who combined for 1,131 yards from scrimmage and 10 TDs in his rookie season last year. With no timeline on Henderson's recovery, coach Mike Vrabel said he's focused on providing whatever emotional and informational support to the player and his wife Mackenzie.

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“I know he is well-loved and respected on our football team. My support shows up in a lot of different ways,” Vrabel said Friday.

“To support him the best way I know is to care for him, listen to him and do whatever we can to get him healthy and get him back and help this football team, and do what he does best. ”, Vrabel added it would be premature and unfair to the player to discuss any plans of placing Henderson on a long-term injured list.

Led by Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots are carrying three running backs on their roster rounded out by Corey Kiner and Lan Larison. Vrabel also ruled out receiver A.J. Brown, who has not practiced this week because of ankle and knee injuries. Tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Marcus Jones will be listed as questionable to play, Vrabel said.

He closed his message by writing: “We respectfully ask for continued prayers and privacy as we focus on my health and recovery. Love Trey. ”