Tom Brady to Call First Patriots Game as FOX Analyst; Drake Maye Calls Him a Legend

Tom Brady will call his first New England Patriots game as a FOX analyst on Sunday when the Patriots host the Green Bay Packers. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye praised Brady, calling him a legend.

Tom Brady will call his first New England Patriots game as a FOX NFL analyst on Sunday when the Patriots host the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium.

The Week 9 matchup features two 5-3 teams and will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Brady has called 49 combined regular season and postseason games for FOX since joining the network in 2024 as its lead NFL analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye spoke about Brady calling the game during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. It's obviously cool, Maye said.

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Drake Maye Praises Tom Brady Legend

What a legend to come back here, and it's definitely cool for him, I bet, to come back and call a game in the stadium where he won so many games and was elite in this stadium. Maye added that Brady, the fans, and their teams built Gillette into what it is now. I know he hangs around the field sometimes, so just try to go appreciate him for what he left here, Maye said.

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Brady played 20 seasons in New England from 2000 to 2019, starting 19 of them. He is first in franchise history with 74,571 passing yards, 541 passing touchdowns, and 219 regular-season wins. He guided the Patriots to all six of their Super Bowl triumphs in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022, winning the Super Bowl in his first season there in 2020. Maye, the runner-up for the 2025 NFL MVP Award, has helped the Patriots win four of their last five games after a slow start. Through the first three games, he threw six interceptions and posted a 58.6 passer rating.

Maye Statistical Surge Continues

Over the last five games, Maye has totaled 1,398 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 122.2 passer rating while completing 68.8 percent of his passes. He has also rushed for 134 yards and three scores. The Patriots enter Sunday's game with a 5-3 record, as do the Packers. The game is an AFC vs. NFC matchup and marks Brady's return to Foxboro as a broadcaster.

Brady has been an NFL color commentator for 49 combined regular season and postseason games on FOX. This will be his first Patriots game in that role. Maye's comments reflect the significance of Brady's return to the stadium where he built his legacy. Brady's 20 seasons in New England included six Super Bowl titles and numerous franchise records.

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His transition to broadcasting has been highly anticipated, and calling a Patriots game is a notable milestone in his post-playing career. The Patriots have relied on Maye's improved play to climb back to .500 and beyond. After a rocky first three games, Maye has been one of the NFL's most efficient passers over the last five weeks. His 122.2 passer rating and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions have fueled New England's four wins in five games.

Playoff Stakes And Brady Legacy

Maye's rushing production adds another dimension to the offense. Sunday's game will be a key test for both teams as they vie for playoff positioning. The Patriots and Packers both sit at 5-3, and the outcome could have implications for the AFC and NFC playoff races. For Brady, it is a homecoming of sorts, and for Maye, it is a chance to play in front of one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Maye said he hopes to appreciate Brady for what he left in New England. Brady's legacy includes not only the six Super Bowls but also the culture and success he helped build at Gillette Stadium. The fans and the organization have deep ties to Brady, and his return as a broadcaster will surely be an emotional moment for many.

As the Patriots prepare for the Packers, all eyes will be on Brady in the broadcast booth and Maye on the field. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET. It is a matchup of two 5-3 teams with playoff aspirations, and it also serves as a celebration of Brady's enduring connection to New England.