Patriots QB Drake Maye has awkward ‘thiccer’ debate with reporter

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was in disbelief when he was asked about his thickness during a press conference Wednesday.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was in disbelief when he was asked about his thickness during a press conference Wednesday.

“Rude question, are you thicker with two C’s? Is that the way you’re supposed to say it? Is that kind of like the hip thing? ” asked WBZ reporter Dan Roche,The reporter doubled down: “Are you thicker with two C’s?

… Is that how it’s supposed to be or…?

“That’s ‘pause’ if that’s anything,” he said while other reporters in the room were heard laughing. “That’s not the way to put it. ” Maye, 23, appeared to add some muscle this offseason after New England’s loss to the Seahawks in the Super Bowl in February. When asked about his conditioning, Maye explained the importance of getting his body right for the start of his third season.

“I have a long season and being able to take some time off and come back into it and get your body right for the beginning of the season,” Maye said. “… It’s a long season and you tend to lose some muscle and lose some weight as the season goes on and your try to maintain that and you try to build.

” Maye, the Patriots’ third overall pick in 2024, helped guide the team to a 14-3 mark in the regular season in coach Mike Vrabel’s first year. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye throws a pass to Rhamondre Stevenson during NFL football practice, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.throughout the postseason and was sacked six times in New England’s 29-13 loss to Seattle in Super Bowl 2026.

Despite the loss, Maye helped the Patriots go from worst to first in the AFC East after a 4-13 mark in the 2024 season.





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