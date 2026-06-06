Patriots' Marcellas Dial Gives Back, Hosts Inaugural Youth Camp

The third-year cornerback is giving back to the community on his off day.

New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial speaks ahead of his first-annual"Dialed In" camp in Warwick, Rhode Island. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI That's why he held his first-ever "Dialed In" youth football camp at Bishop Hendricken High School on his off day this weekend.

With the backing of his off-the-field management team, Brunswick Sports Management, Dial was able to host a free skills camp for kids aged 9 to 16. Dial wasn't alone. He got some help from his teammate, safety Dell Pettus, and Bishop Hendricken head coach Keith Croft. It was a fun event, with plenty of kids all wearing Dial t-shirts as they worked through football drills.

For Dial, he was just happy that his teammate, one who was in his rookie class, helped come and support him.

"He's my day one," Dial told Patriots On SI. "I knew would come out and support me. He's there for me all the time, I'm there for him all the time.

" A sixth-round pick by New England in 2024, Dial showed promise as a rookie on both defense and special teams. He was projected to be a core special teamer in his second season, Sporting a sleeve on his left leg, Dial says that he's excited to get back out there. He admits he's still not fully 100% back from the injury -- he's appeared limited in the open OTA practices -- but isn't worried about his availability come August.

"I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent, but I know once camp comes around, I'm gonna be more than 100 percent," Dial said. "I feel great. My knee doesn't hurt. I don't feel any pain whenever I'm doing anything.

I'm limited just to be on the safe side.

"described as the biggest injury of his life, he's back and ready to go for 2026. It's clear to him, and it's clear to the Patriots around him. Marcellas Dial's"Dialed In" camp was held at Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick, RI. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On Si "I've seen a guy who's grown in his faith.

I've seen a guy who's more determined than ever," Pettus told Patriots On SI.

"Just yesterday, he was just talking about like how excited he is to get ready for OTAs and training camp when we get back. " For Dial, he's in a weird position. He got drafted by a head coach who's no longer with the franchise. His current head coach has never seen him play a game.

This year, it's all about proving himself to the coaching staff. He wants to add value on defense and special teams, and help the Patriots get back to the Super Bowl. Last season's success did more than just catapult the Patriots into the national spotlight once again. The team making a deep postseason run also helps inspire the region.

Several Bishop Hendricken coaches were on hand to help the campers with drills, and praised Dial's efforts in the community.

"It's great. It's great. We're all about building football in Rhode Island and New England," Croft told Patriots On SI.

"It's funny, when the Patriots are thriving and they're doing well and they're winning, it just picks up the whole region, and you know, we're football guys, so we love to see it. " Jul 24, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr walks to the practice field during training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images Dial told the campers he now plans to hold these events each offseason. Everyone was able to work on their football skills, enjoy some free food and drinks and a DJ that was on hand. A locally-owned food truck was also present, crafting up burgers.

"The more we can do in our region and our community to promote the game of football is fantastic," Croft said with a smile. Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports.

He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.





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