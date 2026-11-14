Patriots Use Five of Eight IR Returns: Priorities Shift as Vera-Tucker Doubts Return

The New England Patriots face critical roster decisions with 13 players on injured reserve. A strategic ranking of potential IR returnees reveals who the team must prioritize to survive the final eight games of the 2026 season.

The New England Patriots have utilized five of their eight allotted injured reserve return designations through the first eight weeks of the 2026 NFL season, leaving only three slots available for the remainder of the year. Head coach Jerod Mayo addressed the media on Wednesday, emphasizing a strategic need to look past the injury log and focus exclusively on the upcoming opponent, the Detroit Lions. However, Mayo also acknowledged the mathematical reality of the situation, stating that the team does not have too many spots left to bring players back from injured reserve. With eight games remaining on the schedule, the margin for error has vanished completely, forcing the front office to make calculated decisions that will define the team's playoff viability in the AFC East.

General Manager Eliot Bixby and the coaching staff must now determine exactly which players are most critical to return from the IR list. The mechanism of the injured reserve rule allows teams to sign players back to the active roster, but the limited number of designations creates a significant bottleneck. The Patriots cannot simply wish away injuries; they must prioritize based on positional scarcity and current performance. Every decision carries significant weight, and the team must evaluate which players provide the highest immediate value. The priority ranking must reflect the current state of the 53-man roster rather than historical performance or potential.

Also read Pistons Face Wizards Amid Injury Crisis as Washington's Defensive Woes Continue

Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has been a central figure in the team's injury struggles, with reports indicating the offensive line has been wearing out the MRIs throughout the season. While Vera-Tucker himself is not currently on the IR list, the broader injury trend affects the entire unit. The starting left tackle got hurt in the team's win over the New York Jets in Week 6 and was placed on IR ahead of their Week 7 game in Chicago. Like wide receiver Romeo Doubs, Vera-Tucker is eligible to return after the Week 11 bye. However, reports indicate that he is not expected to return immediately, creating a critical gap at guard.

The Patriots' starting left tackle is eligible to return after the Week 11 bye, but sole because the guard position is so depleted, Vera-Tucker must be the first player brought back when he is healthy. Offensive guard Greg Van Roten remains banged up, Ben Brown has dealt with a myriad of knee injuries, and Walter Rouse is in concussion protocol. This collective depletion makes Vera-Tucker's potential return a pivotal decision point for the coaching staff. He has been seen in the locker room at times since being hurt, suggesting that his recovery is progressing, but the timeline remains uncertain.

Advertisement

Romeo Doubs, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract in free agency, has shown signs of breaking through after a slow start. He caught a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets in Week 6, displaying his ability to stretch the field against defenses like the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he injured his shoulder on the play after falling to the ground and was placed on IR after the game. He is eligible to return after the Patriots' bye in Week 11 and should help complete the oft-injured wide receiver room for the stretch run.

Conversely, some players on the IR list may not represent the highest priority for return. Linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins, a Boston College rookie, suffered a knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite his strong summer performance and initial contribution on special teams, the Patriots have received solid play from Dre'Mont Jones, Gabe Jacas, and Elijah Ponder at edge rusher. Consequently, Hutchins' return is not an immediate concern for the coaching staff. He is eligible to return now, but the depth at his position mitigates the need for an immediate activation.

Similarly, linebacker Khalil Jacobs, an undrafted rookie, has been on IR since training camp. His situation resembles a redshirt year, allowing him to develop alongside veterans Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss without urgent pressure to return to the field. Jacobs was one of three undrafted rookies to make the initial roster and was immediately placed on IR with an undisclosed injury. He has yet to make his practice debut in the regular season, but his hard-hitting mentality would go great alongside the veterans. His placement on IR feels more like a redshirt-type season, suggesting he might benefit from a year on the sidelines.

Safety Dell Pettus presents a more complex case for the front office. Signing from Troy in 2024, Pettus has become a core special teamer and a surprising defensive contributor. He has recorded 56 tackles, two sacks, and four pass breakups in 36 career games with the Patriots. His ankle injury in Week 2 against the Steelers has forced the team to rely on depth defensive backs like Kindle Vildor, Mike Brown, and Elliott Davison. While Pettus could return later in the year if spots open up, his role is less urgent than other positional needs.

Advertisement

The defense has adapted to Pettus' absence, but a return could provide a boost in special teams coverage. Pettus is eligible to return now, but his overall role on the team is not as urgent as some others on the list. The Patriots have relied on depth defensive backs to help pick up the slack, and while Pettus is a key part of the special teams units, his absence has not been catastrophic. The team might end up bringing him back later in the year if they have a few spots to spare.

The remaining eight games of the 2026 season will test the Patriots' ability to manage their remaining IR designations wisely. The team must weigh the immediate needs of the roster against the long-term health of its players. With offensive guard Mike Onwenu out for the season due to a broken ankle, the offensive line continues to face significant challenges. Onwenu, who is eligible to return, has suffered a broken ankle and is not expected to play again this season. Edge rusher Harold Landry remains on the physically unable to perform list, further thinning the defensive front.

As the season progresses, the Patriots will need to balance the return of key players with the ongoing injury risks. The coaching staff must ensure that the players they bring back are ready to contribute immediately. The decisions made in the next few weeks will determine whether the team can compete effectively in the playoffs or if the injury crisis will derail their season. The focus remains on finding ways to win games, but the roster construction will play a pivotal role in that outcome. The Patriots must navigate these constraints carefully to maximize their chances of success in the final stretch.